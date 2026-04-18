Businessman and CEO of Engineers and Planners, Ibrahim Mahama

Businessman and CEO of Engineers and Planners, Ibrahim Mahama

Ibrahim Mahama pledges airport for Damang within 6 months after mine takeover

Businessman and CEO of Engineers and Planners, Ibrahim Mahama, has announced plans to construct an airport in Damang within six months, as part of a broader infrastructure push following his company’s takeover of the Damang Mine.

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The announcement was made shortly after Engineers and Planners officially assumed control of the mine. Speaking at the ceremony, Mahama stressed that the project forms part of efforts to transform Damang into a modern mining and economic hub.

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According to him, the development of an airport within six months is among key priorities tied to the mine’s operations.

He also outlined additional infrastructure plans, including the construction of a major road network to improve connectivity between Damang and Cape Coast.

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Mahama described the initiative as more than just a mining operation, insisting it is aimed at demonstrating local capacity in delivering large-scale projects.

“The plan I have for Damang Mine is not a joke. I just want to prove that we can invest in ourselves in this country,” he said.

The proposed airport is expected to support mining logistics, improve access to the area, and potentially open up economic opportunities beyond the extractive sector.

Engineers and Planners recently secured the Damang Mine lease after emerging as the top bidder in a competitive process.

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The company scored highly across technical expertise, methodology, and local content requirements, underlining its strong position in Ghana’s mining sector.

The takeover has been seen as a significant moment for indigenous participation in large-scale mining operations, traditionally dominated by multinational firms.