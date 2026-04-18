Step-by-step guide on how to register and renew your NHIS for free
A nationwide push to expand healthcare access in Ghana is gaining momentum, as authorities roll out a limited-time free registration and renewal exercise under the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).
The initiative, running from April 15 to May 31, 2026, allows you to register or renew your NHIS membership at no cost, removing processing fees, premiums and even the usual waiting period.
The move aligns with government efforts to improve access to healthcare under a new free primary healthcare policy being implemented this year.
The National Health Insurance Authority has already begun nationwide sensitisation ahead of the rollout, aimed at increasing enrolment and strengthening healthcare delivery across the country.
The NHIS, introduced in 2003, was designed to provide equitable access to basic healthcare services for Ghanaians, replacing the old “cash and carry” system that required upfront payment for treatment.
However, despite its impact, challenges such as cost barriers and low enrolment in some areas have persisted, prompting periodic free registration campaigns and partnerships to bring more people on board.
How to register for NHIS (Step-by-Step)
The easiest and fastest option is via mobile:
- Dial *929# on any network
- Follow the prompts to register or renew
- Use your Ghana Card details where required
2. Use the MyNHIS Mobile App
For those with smartphones:
- Download the MyNHIS app from Google Play Store or Apple App Store
- Register using your Ghana Card
- Follow in-app instructions
Free healthcare just got even closer 🇬🇭— NHIS Ghana (@NHIS_Ghana) April 18, 2026
From April 15 to May 31, 2026, enjoy FREE NHIS registration or renewal, with no processing fee, no premium, and no waiting period.
This is your chance to get covered instantly and protect yourself and your family without spending a… pic.twitter.com/H2QH5LbxFK
3. Visit an NHIS Registration Centre
Applicants can also:
- Walk into any NHIS district office or registration point
- Complete biometric registration
- Receive assistance from officials
How to Renew Your NHIS Membership
With almost the same procedure:
- Dial *929# and follow renewal prompts, or
- Use the MyNHIS app, or
- Visit a district office
The free registration window is part of a national strategy to improve healthcare accessibility and affordability.The country’s healthcare system, largely driven by government interventions, continues to evolve, with NHIS serving as a central pillar in delivering and covering services across both formal and informal sectors.
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