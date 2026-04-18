Step-by-step guide on how to register and renew your NHIS for free

A nationwide push to expand healthcare access in Ghana is gaining momentum, as authorities roll out a limited-time free registration and renewal exercise under the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

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The initiative, running from April 15 to May 31, 2026, allows you to register or renew your NHIS membership at no cost, removing processing fees, premiums and even the usual waiting period.

The move aligns with government efforts to improve access to healthcare under a new free primary healthcare policy being implemented this year.

The National Health Insurance Authority has already begun nationwide sensitisation ahead of the rollout, aimed at increasing enrolment and strengthening healthcare delivery across the country.

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The NHIS, introduced in 2003, was designed to provide equitable access to basic healthcare services for Ghanaians, replacing the old “cash and carry” system that required upfront payment for treatment.

However, despite its impact, challenges such as cost barriers and low enrolment in some areas have persisted, prompting periodic free registration campaigns and partnerships to bring more people on board.

How to register for NHIS (Step-by-Step)

The easiest and fastest option is via mobile:

Dial *929# on any network

Follow the prompts to register or renew

Use your Ghana Card details where required

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2. Use the MyNHIS Mobile App

For those with smartphones:

Download the MyNHIS app from Google Play Store or Apple App Store

Register using your Ghana Card

Follow in-app instructions

Free healthcare just got even closer 🇬🇭



From April 15 to May 31, 2026, enjoy FREE NHIS registration or renewal, with no processing fee, no premium, and no waiting period.



This is your chance to get covered instantly and protect yourself and your family without spending a… pic.twitter.com/H2QH5LbxFK — NHIS Ghana (@NHIS_Ghana) April 18, 2026

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3. Visit an NHIS Registration Centre

Applicants can also:

Walk into any NHIS district office or registration point

Complete biometric registration

Receive assistance from officials

How to Renew Your NHIS Membership

With almost the same procedure:

Dial *929# and follow renewal prompts, or

Use the MyNHIS app, or

Visit a district office