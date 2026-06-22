GMet forecasts rain, thunderstorms across parts of Ghana today; see affected areas
The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has forecast rain and thunderstorms in several parts of the country today, Monday, June 22, 2026.
According to GMet, mist and fog patches are expected over forest and mountainous areas during the early hours of the day.
Coastal areas are also likely to experience slight rain under mostly cloudy conditions.
The agency said brief sunny periods will occur across parts of southern Ghana from mid-morning into the afternoon.
However, thunderstorms and rain are expected later in the day in some coastal, forest and transition areas.
Cities including Accra, Kasoa, Winneba, Cape Coast, Takoradi, Ho, Koforidua, Kumasi and Sunyani could experience rain or thunderstorms at different times of the day.
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In the northern sector, residents are expected to enjoy generally sunny weather with intervals of sunshine. However, a few areas may experience isolated thunderstorms or rainfall from late afternoon into the evening.
GMet forecasts maximum temperatures ranging from 31°C along the coast to as high as 35°C in parts of northern Ghana. Minimum temperatures are expected to range between 21°C and 25°C nationwide.
The agency has advised the public to remain alert, especially in areas likely to experience thunderstorms and rainfall later in the day.
Meanwhile, GMet noted that the state of the sea will be rough, urging fishermen, coastal residents and other sea users to exercise caution.
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