Advertisement

GMet forecasts rain, thunderstorms across parts of Ghana today; see affected areas

Josephine Amuzu
Josephine Amuzu 06:46 - 22 June 2026
Add Pulse as a preferred source on Google
Rain
Light rain, afternoon thunderstorms expected across Ghana today
GMet has forecast rain and thunderstorms across parts of Ghana on Monday, June 22, 2026, with misty conditions expected in forest areas and rough sea conditions along the coast.
Advertisement

The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has forecast rain and thunderstorms in several parts of the country today, Monday, June 22, 2026.

Advertisement

According to GMet, mist and fog patches are expected over forest and mountainous areas during the early hours of the day.

Coastal areas are also likely to experience slight rain under mostly cloudy conditions.

READ ALSO: Police arrest 6 security guards over Adwoa Safo shooting incident

The agency said brief sunny periods will occur across parts of southern Ghana from mid-morning into the afternoon.

Advertisement

However, thunderstorms and rain are expected later in the day in some coastal, forest and transition areas.

Cities including Accra, Kasoa, Winneba, Cape Coast, Takoradi, Ho, Koforidua, Kumasi and Sunyani could experience rain or thunderstorms at different times of the day.

READ ALSO: Can't afford rent advance in Ghana? Here's how the National Rental Assistance Scheme can help

In the northern sector, residents are expected to enjoy generally sunny weather with intervals of sunshine. However, a few areas may experience isolated thunderstorms or rainfall from late afternoon into the evening.

GMet forecasts maximum temperatures ranging from 31°C along the coast to as high as 35°C in parts of northern Ghana. Minimum temperatures are expected to range between 21°C and 25°C nationwide.

Advertisement

READ ALSO: 10 things you do in the rain that could get you struck by lightning

The agency has advised the public to remain alert, especially in areas likely to experience thunderstorms and rainfall later in the day.

Meanwhile, GMet noted that the state of the sea will be rough, urging fishermen, coastal residents and other sea users to exercise caution.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update Me
Latest Videos
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
News
04.12.2025
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
People start asking me for money whenever the Black Stars qualify for the World Cup - Grace Ashly
Entertainment
22.06.2026
People start asking me for money whenever the Black Stars qualify for the World Cup - Grace Ashly
Mohamed Salah scores as Egypt beat New Zealand for first World Cup win | World Cup 2026 | Al Jazeera
Sports
22.06.2026
Egypt records their first ever world cup win after 3-1 victory over New Zealand
NPP group petitions party leadership to expel Kennedy Agyapong over alleged anti-party conduct
News
22.06.2026
NPP group petitions party leadership to expel Kennedy Agyapong over alleged anti-party conduct
Pay our allowance else we'll strike - UTAG threatens gov't
News
22.06.2026
UTAG threatens strike over unresolved salary concerns, issues June 30 deadline to gov't
Rain
News
22.06.2026
GMet forecasts rain, thunderstorms across parts of Ghana today; see affected areas
7 ways to use many gadgets and still pay less electricity bills
Lifestyle
21.06.2026
7 ways to use many gadgets and still pay less electricity bills