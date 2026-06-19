Rain, thunderstorms expected across parts of Ghana today according to GMet

Rain, thunderstorms expected across parts of Ghana today according to GMet

GMet warns of thunderstorms and rain across most parts of Ghana today, see affected areas

GMet forecasts thunderstorms and rain across most parts of Ghana on June 19, 2026, after a misty morning. Accra, Kumasi, Takoradi and northern regions are expected to experience changing weather conditions.

The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has forecast thunderstorms accompanied by rain over most parts of the country later today, June 19, 2026, following misty and cloudy conditions experienced in several areas during the morning hours.

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According to GMet's 18-hour weather forecast, patches of mist are expected to develop across parts of the coastal, forest and mountainous zones, while pockets of slight to moderate rainfall are likely along sections of the coast early in the day.

The agency said weather conditions will gradually change in the afternoon, with thunderstorms and rain expected to affect many parts of the country. Most areas are also expected to remain largely cloudy into the evening.

In the Greater Accra Region, Accra and Kasoa are forecast to experience morning rain before thunderstorms develop later in the afternoon.

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Similar conditions are expected in Winneba, Cape Coast, Takoradi and Axim, where light rain is likely in the morning followed by thunderstorms.

Several inland areas, including Ho, Koforidua, Akim Oda, Kete Krachi and Tarkwa, are also expected to experience thunderstorms later in the day.

In the Ashanti Region, Kumasi and Obuasi are forecast to remain partly cloudy during the afternoon before thunderstorms occur in the evening.

Northern Ghana is expected to record some of the highest temperatures, with maximum temperatures ranging between 33°C and 34°C in Tamale, Bolgatanga, Wa and Jirapa.

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Coastal areas are expected to experience maximum temperatures of up to 32°C, while forest and transition zones could reach 33°C.

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GMet's impact-based forecast indicates a low to moderate weather risk across parts of the country, urging residents in areas likely to experience thunderstorms to remain alert and take necessary precautions.

The agency also warned that the state of the sea is expected to be rough, advising fishermen, sailors and other marine users to exercise caution.

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