GMet forcasts rain with thunderstorms from Togo to hit parts of Ghana today, June 15

GMet forecasts rain and thunderstorms in parts of Ghana today, with morning mist, coastal showers, and a rainstorm from Togo expected to affect eastern areas later in the day.

The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has forecast slight to moderate rains over parts of Ghana’s coastline and eastern areas today, Monday June 15, as changing weather conditions are expected across the country.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to GMet, patches of mist or fog will form early this morning over parts of the coastal, forest, and mountainous areas, reducing visibility in some places.

The agency also noted that a rainstorm currently developing over Togo is moving westward and could affect some communities along Ghana’s eastern corridor.

Coastal cities including Aflao, Anloga, Accra, Takoradi, and Axim are expected to experience slight morning rains, while thunderstorms with rain may affect areas such as Kete Krachi, Yendi, and Tamale.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As the day progresses, residents can expect periods of sunshine in many parts of the country. However, from late afternoon into the evening, rain with or without thunderstorms is likely to affect inland areas, particularly across southern and middle belt regions.

Cities including Accra, Kasoa, Winneba, Cape Coast, Kumasi, Ho, Koforidua, and Obuasi could experience afternoon thunderstorms and rainfall.

By evening, the rains are expected to shift toward parts of the western, transition, and northern belts, including Tarkwa, Sunyani, Techiman, Damongo, and Jirapa.

Temperatures are expected to range between 22°C and 34°C nationwide, with northern Ghana likely to record the hottest conditions.

Advertisement

Advertisement

GMet is advising residents to stay alert, carry umbrellas where necessary, and exercise caution when travelling, especially in areas expected to experience rainfall and poor visibility.

READ ALSO: 10 things you do in the rain that could get you struck by lightning

The National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) has urged motorists, pedestrians, and passengers across Ghana to take extra precautions on the roads following recent heavy rains that have flooded several roads in parts of the country

The Authority warned that wet conditions significantly increase the likelihood of road crashes and fatalities, urging drivers to remain vigilant and strictly observe road safety measures.

Advertisement