Ghana’s Black Queens Look to Finish WAFCON Campaign Strongly

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Ghana’s Black Queens remain in the spotlight as the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations reaches its decisive stages. The tournament has delivered competitive matches, unexpected results, and strong individual performances, giving African women’s football plenty to discuss.

Ghana’s quarter-final against Malawi ended in disappointment after the Black Queens suffered a 2-1 defeat on August 9. Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah gave Ghana an early lead, but Malawi responded through Temwa Chawinga before Rose Kadzere scored the winning goal in the second half.

Ghana’s Next Challenge Against Côte d’Ivoire

Black Queens beat Cote d’Ivoire to book Women’s World Cup international playoffs spot

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The Black Queens now face Côte d’Ivoire on August 13 in a placement match. The fixture offers Ghana another opportunity to finish the tournament strongly while continuing to build momentum around the national team.

Placement matches often receive less attention than semi-finals, but they still carry importance. Players have the chance to respond after a difficult result, while coaches can assess their squads against another competitive opponent.

For Ghanaian supporters, the match also provides another chance to follow the Black Queens on a major continental stage. The expanded 2026 WAFCON features 16 teams, compared with 12 in previous editions, increasing the number of competitive fixtures across the tournament.

What Makes the Fixture Interesting?

Côte d’Ivoire present a different test from Malawi. Ghana will need to manage the game carefully, particularly after conceding twice in the second half of their quarter-final.

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Several factors are worth watching:

Ghana’s response after the Malawi defeat

The team’s attacking approach

Defensive organisation under pressure

Individual performances from key players

How both teams manage transitions

The impact of an early goal on the match

For supporters who follow football closely, these details add another layer to the fixture. Instead of looking only at the final score, fans can assess possession, chances, defensive work, substitutions, and tactical changes throughout the game.

Football Betting Adds Another Perspective

Major football tournaments also attract interest from sports betting audiences. Fans often study recent results, team form, previous meetings, player performances, and available markets before making any decision.

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Ghanaian sports fans looking to follow upcoming football fixtures can find match information and betting markets through Goldbet Ghana . GoldBet is a new betting brand launched in Ghana in July 2026. The brand operates under local regulatory licensing and also provides an Android application in APK format.

Because GoldBet is new to the Ghanaian market, its arrival adds another option for people interested in following football and other sporting events through an online betting platform. Users should review the available information and applicable terms before placing any bets.

A New Season Is Also Approaching

While attention remains on WAFCON, Ghanaian football fans already have another major competition to anticipate. The 2026/27 Ghana Premier League season is scheduled to begin over the weekend of September 4–7, 2026, and conclude over the weekend of May 28–31, 2027. The Ghana Football Association has confirmed the calendar and released the fixture schedule.

The new campaign will feature 18 clubs, including newly promoted Debibi United, FC AshantiGold 04, and Port City FC. Defending champions Medeama SC will begin their title defence against Dreams FC, while other clubs prepare for another long domestic campaign.

The Ghana Premier League will offer plenty of storylines for supporters. Title ambitions, regional rivalries, continental qualification, and the fight to avoid relegation will all shape the season.

Football Interest Continues to Grow

The current WAFCON campaign and the upcoming Ghana Premier League season highlight the depth of football interest across the country. The Black Queens remain a major focus for supporters, while domestic clubs are preparing for another competitive league campaign.

For Ghanaian fans, the next few weeks offer plenty to follow. The Black Queens have one more important WAFCON fixture ahead, while the new domestic season is already taking shape.

Whether you follow football for the competition, tactical battles, player performances, or statistical analysis, Ghana’s football calendar has plenty of meaningful fixtures ahead.

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Responsible participation should remain a priority for anyone choosing to engage with sports betting alongside their enjoyment of the game.