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ECG Power outage schedule for September 3

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 07:59 - 03 September 2026
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An image of the official logo of the Electricity Company of Ghana and an image of a candle and a hand in the darkness depicting dumsor
An image of the official logo of the Electricity Company of Ghana and an image of a candle and a hand in the darkness depicting dumsor
The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced planned maintenance works that will result in temporary power outages in parts of Accra (east and west) Tema and Central region on Thursday, September 3, 2026.
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  • ECG has scheduled power outages across parts of Accra (east and west), Tema and Central region on Thursday, September 3, 2026.

  • Outages will occur between 9:00am and 4:00pm, 9:00am and 5:00pm in respective areas.

  • ECG says the exercise is to improve service delivery.

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The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced emergency maintenance works in parts of Accra (east and west) Eastern, Tema, Ashanti region, Volta and Central region to fix technical power challenges within the distribution's network.

READ ALSO: Power outage: Areas in Accra, Tema, Eastern, Western to be affected as ECG shares 7 day schedule

According to ECG, the outages in affected areas are linked to technical challenges within the power distribution’s network, with maintenance works scheduled to begin in various communities.

In a notice shared on its official social media platform X (formerly Twitter), ECG said the exercise will commence on Thursday, September 3, between 9:00am and 5:00pm although timelines may vary in some locations.

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The power distributor explained that the temporary interruption is necessary to enable engineers carry out urgent repairs and system upgrades aimed at improving service reliability and preventing further faults. 

READ ALSO: Eastern, Greater Accra and Ashanti region to be hit by power cut from August 23: See 7 day schedule

The exercise forms part of a series of planned and emergency maintenance operations announced in recent weeks as ECG works to stabilise electricity supply and address challenges within its distribution infrastructure.

The scheduled maintenance is expected to affect businesses that depend heavily on electricity during normal working hours, particularly as the outages will occur through most parts of the daytime period.

The company has therefore advised customers in the affected communities to make the necessary arrangements ahead of the scheduled outages. 

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The power distributor apologized for any inconvenience caused.

Details of the specific schedules for affected areas have been attached below.

READ ALSO: Eastern, Greater Accra and Ashanti region to be hit by power cut from August 23: See 7 day schedule

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