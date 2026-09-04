10 budgeting tips to avoid being broke by the middle of September

Want to avoid being broke by mid-September? Try these 10 simple budgeting tips to control spending, save money and make your salary last all month.

Create a September budget that prioritises essential bills, savings and necessary expenses before leisure spending.

Control everyday spending by setting weekly limits, planning meals and cutting back on unnecessary purchases.

Review your finances around September 15 to see whether you are spending too quickly and adjust before the month gets away from you.

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Getting paid at the end of August can feel like a fresh start. Bills are paid, your account looks healthy and suddenly you feel like you can afford that dinner, new outfit or weekend outing.

Then September 15 arrives. You check your balance and start wondering where all the money went.

If this sounds familiar, the problem may not necessarily be that you do not earn enough. Sometimes, it is simply a matter of spending too much too early and not having a clear plan for the rest of the month.

September does not have to be a month of constantly waiting for payday. Here are 10 simple budgeting tips to help you make your money last.

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READ ALSO: 5 best morning drinks to start your day healthy

1. Know exactly how much you have to work with

Before you start spending, look at your actual take-home income for September.

Do not budget based on money you expect to receive later, a possible bonus or a friend who promised to pay you back.

Start with the money you actually have and work from there.

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Once you know your available income, divide it between essentials, savings, debt payments and personal spending.

2. Pay your important bills first

paying-bills-credit-card-debt-student-loans-mobile-banking

It is easy to spend freely when your salary first arrives because the month still feels long. Instead, take care of your major obligations first.

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Rent, utilities, school fees, transportation, debt repayments, groceries and other necessary expenses should be accounted for before you start spending on things you simply want.

This reduces the risk of reaching the middle of September and discovering that your essential bills are competing with the money left in your account.

3. Give yourself a weekly spending limit

Budget your income [wikiHow]

One of the easiest ways to lose track of your money is to think only about the entire month's salary. Break it down into smaller amounts.

After setting aside your fixed expenses and savings, determine how much you can reasonably spend each week.

A weekly limit makes it easier to notice when you are spending too quickly.

If you have already used most of your week's allowance by Wednesday, you know it is time to slow down.

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4. Stop treating every weekend like a special occasion

Woman shopping

For many people, weekends are where the budget quietly disappears. A few drinks, restaurant meals, transport costs, shopping and spontaneous outings can add up surprisingly quickly.

You do not have to stop enjoying yourself, but consider setting a specific entertainment budget for the month.

If you have GHS500 available for leisure, for example, decide how much you can spend each weekend instead of spending first and calculating later.

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5. Watch those small daily purchases

That morning coffee, food delivery, snack, ride when you could have walked and impulse purchase may not seem like a big deal individually. The problem is repetition.

Spending GHS30 here and GHS50 there can become hundreds of cedis before you realise it.

You do not need to eliminate every small pleasure. Just become more conscious of how often you are paying for things you could have planned for or done more cheaply.

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6. Plan your meals

African woman cooking (Framepool)

Food can take a surprisingly large portion of a monthly budget, especially when you frequently buy meals outside the home.

Before the week begins, decide what you are likely to eat and how much you can spend on food.

If possible, prepare some meals at home or carry food to work.

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You may find that planning your meals saves you from making expensive food decisions whenever hunger strikes.

7. Be careful with “I deserve this” spending

You worked hard, so yes, you deserve to enjoy your money. But there is a difference between rewarding yourself occasionally and using every stressful day as a reason to spend.

Before making an unplanned purchase, ask yourself: “Would I still buy this if I had to pay for it with cash?”

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That simple question can help separate something you genuinely need from something you want in the moment.

8. Save before you start spending

Savings

If you wait until the end of September to save whatever is left, there may be nothing left.

Instead, set aside your savings as soon as you receive your income. Even if the amount is small, creating the habit matters.

You can keep this money separate from your everyday spending account so you are less tempted to dip into it.

9. Avoid spending money you have not earned yet

Money

Buy-now-pay-later services, unnecessary loans and credit can make your current month look more comfortable than it really is.

But the bill eventually arrives. Before taking on another payment, consider whether it fits comfortably into your future monthly budget.

A purchase that feels affordable today may become a burden when several payments start arriving at the same time.

10. Check your spending before September 15

Do not wait until you are almost broke before checking your finances.

Around the middle of the month, take 10 minutes to review your bank account, mobile money transactions and other spending.

Ask yourself: How much have I spent so far?

How much money do I have left?

Which expenses are still coming?

Am I spending faster than I planned?

If you have already spent too much, adjust your plans for the rest of the month instead of pretending nothing happened.

READ ALSO: 6 things women should stop feeling guilty about

September does not have to end in financial stress. Budgeting does not mean you cannot enjoy your money.

It simply means deciding where your money should go before your spending decisions are made for you.

The goal is to reach the middle of September without panic, while still having enough left for your important expenses and the rest of the month.