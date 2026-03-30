Advertisement

5 simple ways to reduce spending in Ghana

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 11:56 - 30 March 2026
Ghana Cedi
Learn five simple ways to reduce spending in Ghana, save money on transport, data, meals, and impulse buys, and build practical habits that protect your wallet.
Advertisement

Saving money in Ghana today is genuinely tough. With the cost of living high after years of inflation, the cedi under pressure, and daily expenses eating deeper into take-home pay, most people struggle not because they earn too little, but because small, invisible spending habits quietly drain what comes in.

Advertisement

The good news is that you do not need a financial advisor or a drastic lifestyle overhaul to make a difference. A few practical habits, applied consistently, can put you back in control. Here are five simple ways to reduce spending in Ghana, with real numbers and actionable steps you can start today.

ALSO READ: How to retrieve your SSNIT number in Ghana if you’ve forgotten it

1. Set a Daily Spending Limit and Stick to Cash

momo
Advertisement

Decide how much you can spend each day, withdraw that amount in cash, and when it is gone, it is gone. For example, GH₵30 for a student, GH₵50 for someone covering meals and transport, and GH₵80 for more responsibilities.

Mobile money makes spending invisible. Tap, enter a PIN, and money disappears without you noticing. Cash forces awareness. When you hand over GH₵20, your brain registers the loss. This simple trick helps you spend less without feeling restricted.

ALSO READ: Why your SSNIT contributions may not be reflecting and what to do

2. Stop Buying Lunch Every Day

Ghana Jollof
Ghana Jollof
Advertisement

Batch cooking saves money and time. Cook twice a week. Sunday meals last through Tuesday and Wednesday meals cover the rest of the week. Options include jollof rice with stew, plain rice with kontomire or garden egg stew, beans and fried plantain, boiled yam with egg stew, or waakye with shito and egg.

Shop at Makola Market in Accra, Kejetia in Kumasi, or other large markets for lower prices. Arrive before 9 am for fresher produce and better bargaining. Buying in bulk also reduces costs.

Buying lunch outside three days a week costs GH₵75–GH₵120. Over a month, you can save GH₵300–GH₵480.

ALSO READ: 6 Ways to Save Money on Fuel in Ghana Right Now

3. Walk or Take One Direct Ride

Advertisement
Trotro

Transport costs add up fast. Three short trotro hops, a Bolt ride, and a shared taxi can easily cost GH₵40–GH₵60 a day.

Walk if your destination is 10–15 minutes away. Multiple short trips are more expensive than one direct route. Reserve Bolt and Uber for late nights, heavy loads, or urgent trips. Walking and planning direct routes can save hundreds of cedis monthly.

4. Buy Data Weekly, Not Daily

Internet data

Daily data top-ups quietly drain wallets. Spending GH₵5 in the morning, GH₵3 at noon, and GH₵5 in the evening totals GH₵13 per day, over GH₵360 per month.

Weekly bundles offer more data for less money. Use Wi-Fi at home, work, or school to download videos, podcasts, or music for offline use. Audit subscriptions like Netflix and Spotify. Cancel or renegotiate unused services.

Treat your weekly data budget like your cash limit and stick to it.

ALSO READ: How to Check Your SSNIT Contributions in Ghana: A Step-by-Step Guide

5. Wait 24 Hours Before Non-Essential Purchases

Advertisement
A lady shopping

Impulse buying wastes money. Social media, markets, and ads create urgency. The 24-hour rule breaks this.

See something you want, write it down, and wait 24 hours. Ask if you still want it and need it now. Most of the time, the urgency fades, and you save money.

Bonus: Pick two no-spend days each week. Spend nothing beyond essentials such as transport. Over a month, this cuts at least eight days of discretionary spending.

ALSO READ: How to register for NHIS in Ghana in 2026 – Full Guide

Advertisement

Real Impact

Money

Walking instead of short rides daily can save GH₵10. Packing lunch three days a week saves GH₵75–GH₵120. Switching to weekly data and cutting impulse buys adds GH₵50–GH₵100. Two no-spend days weekly increase total savings. Combined, these habits can save GH₵300–GH₵600 a month without drastic lifestyle changes.

Conclusion

Reducing spending in Ghana is not about living without comfort. It is about intention. Carry limited cash. Cook in batches. Walk short distances. Buy data weekly. Wait 24 hours before non-essential purchases. Observe two no-spend days.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: How all the 178 countries voted on Ghana’s UN slavery resolution

Start with one habit this week. Add another next week. Within a month, the difference in your account balance will be noticeable, and these habits will become automatic.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Inform me
Latest Videos
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
News
04.12.2025
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
Germany 2-1 Ghana: Black Stars player ratings – Benjamin Asare 7/10, Issahaku 7, Ayew average
Sports
30.03.2026
Germany 2-1 Ghana: Black Stars player ratings – Benjamin Asare 7/10, Issahaku 7, Ayew average
EOCO declares Dr. Gabriel Tanko, owner of Sesi-Edem limited wanted over alleged GH¢57.7m gold fraud
News
30.03.2026
EOCO declares Dr. Gabriel Tanko, owner of Sesi-Edem limited wanted over alleged GH¢57.7m gold fraud
Germany vs Ghana: Black stars lose 4th straight match ahead of 2026 World Cup
Sports
30.03.2026
Germany vs Ghana: Black stars lose 4th straight match ahead of 2026 World Cup
Prez. Mahama directs Roads Ministry to respond to Fourth Estate's allegations of sole-sourcing in Big Push contracts
News
30.03.2026
Prez. Mahama directs Roads Ministry to respond to Fourth Estate's allegations of sole-sourcing in Big Push contracts
Gov't declares 3rd and 6th April as public holidays
News
30.03.2026
Gov't declares 3rd and 6th April as public holidays
Ghana's quiz mistress Prof. Elsie Kaufmann's son places second at major US mathematics competition
Entertainment
30.03.2026
Ghana's quiz mistress Prof. Elsie Kaufmann's son places second at major US mathematics competition