6 Ways to Save Money on Fuel in Ghana Right Now

Discover six practical ways to save money on fuel in Ghana in 2026. Learn how to reduce consumption, cut costs, and improve vehicle efficiency effectively.

Fuel prices in Ghana have been a significant burden on households and businesses. The situation worsened on 28 February 2026 when military operations by the United States and Israel against Iran disrupted global energy markets.

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Brent crude oil has surged to nearly $120 per barrel, close to its highest ever level, as the closure of the Strait of Hormuz removed a substantial portion of global oil supply. Around 20% of the world’s oil passes through the Strait, and shipping suspensions combined with attacks on oil facilities have further increased market uncertainty. At least 85 countries have reported petrol price increases since the conflict began, and Ghana, as a net importer of refined petroleum products, is directly affected.

With the cedi under pressure and the cost of living already high, higher global crude prices inevitably translate into increased pump prices. For Ghanaians who rely on fuel daily, whether for private cars, commercial vehicles, or delivery services, these changes are a real concern. The good news is that there are practical steps to reduce fuel consumption and save money.

1. Buy Fuel in the Morning or Late Evening

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Fuel pump

Fuel is denser when cool, giving slightly more energy per litre during the cooler parts of the day. Filling up in the early morning or late evening can be slightly more economical. Over time, these small gains can add up, particularly for commercial drivers who refuel daily.

2. Avoid Idling - Turn Off Your Engine When Stationary

Traffic congestion in Accra, Kumasi, and Takoradi can lead to long standstills. Many drivers leave engines running while waiting, which wastes fuel. A typical petrol engine burns about 0.5 to 1 litre every 10 minutes at idle. If stationary for more than two minutes, switch off the engine to save fuel without affecting comfort.

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3. Maintain Your Vehicle Regularly

Routine servicing improves fuel efficiency. Low tyre pressure, dirty air filters, worn spark plugs, and old engine oil force your engine to work harder and burn more fuel. Checking tyre pressure weekly and servicing your vehicle as recommended can quickly offset maintenance costs through fuel savings.

4. Drive Smarter

Aggressive driving, including hard acceleration, sharp braking, and high-speed travel, increases fuel consumption. On Ghanaian roads, where speed bumps, potholes, and sudden stops are common, smooth and anticipatory driving makes a noticeable difference. Maintain steady speeds and allow your vehicle’s momentum to carry you instead of constantly braking and accelerating. On the motorway, driving between 80 and 100 km/h optimises fuel efficiency.

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5. Combine Errands and Plan Your Routes

Planning trips efficiently can save fuel. Consolidating multiple errands into a single journey reduces unnecessary travel. Use apps such as Google Maps or Waze to find the shortest and least congested routes, avoiding peak-hour traffic on roads such as Spintex Road, Tema Motorway, or Liberation Road. Carpooling with neighbours, colleagues, or fellow traders heading in the same direction can also reduce individual fuel costs.

6. Compare Prices and Use the Correct Fuel Grade

Puma Energy

Fuel prices may vary slightly between stations. Identify reputable stations near your home or workplace that offer competitive rates. Using the correct fuel grade for your vehicle is essential. Premium petrol in a vehicle designed for regular petrol offers no performance benefit and wastes money. Always buy from licensed stations to ensure full, uncontaminated litres for the price you pay.

Conclusion

Global events have highlighted Ghana’s vulnerability to international energy shocks. While these factors are beyond local control, how efficiently fuel is used is entirely within your power. Following these six steps can realistically reduce monthly fuel expenditure by 15 to 25%, keeping more money in your pocket. Every small action counts, whether for a private driver, fleet manager, or small business owner.

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