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Why your SSNIT contributions may not be reflecting and what to do
Every month, a portion of your salary disappears from your payslip under the label "SSNIT." You trust it is being saved on your behalf, building toward a pension that will sustain you in retirement. But what if it is not? What if the money deducted from your wages never reaches your account at the Social Security and National Insurance Trust?
This is not a theoretical concern. Many workers in Ghana only realise during a benefits claim or a routine SSNIT check that their employer has not been paying their monthly contributions. By that point, months or even years of contributions may be missing, and the window to fix the problem without serious consequences is narrowing.
This guide explains how the SSNIT system works, why contributions may go missing, and the steps you should take to protect your retirement.
Understanding How SSNIT Contributions Work
SSNIT is a social insurance scheme where members contribute monthly and receive benefits when they qualify. Benefits include the Superannuation Pension, Invalidity Pension, Survivor's Lump Sum, and Emigration Benefit.
Ghana's pension system has three tiers:
First Tier: Basic National Social Security Scheme, mandatory 13.5% contribution, managed by SSNIT.
Second Tier: Occupational Pension Scheme, mandatory 5% contribution, managed by approved private trustees.
Third Tier: Voluntary scheme.
Workers contribute 5.5% of their basic salary, and employers contribute 13%, bringing the total to 18.5%. Employers remit 13.5% to SSNIT within 14 days after the month ends. Of this, 2.5% goes to the National Health Insurance Authority. Missing this deadline attracts a 3% compound penalty per month under the National Pensions Act, 2008 (Act 766).
Why Contributions May Not Reflect
Several factors may cause your SSNIT statement to show gaps or missing contributions. Understanding which applies to your situation will help determine the correct action.
Employer Deducts but Does Not Remit
Some employers deduct your 5.5% but fail to send it to SSNIT. This is a criminal offence. Both employee and employer portions must reach SSNIT on time, and penalties apply.
You Have Never Been Registered
Employers must register all employees with SSNIT. Some smaller or new companies fail to do so, leaving no contributions recorded.
GhanaCard Not Linked
Workers registered before the GhanaCard must merge their SSNIT number with their GhanaCard. If not, contributions under the old number may not appear.
Incorrect Personal Details
Name changes, spelling errors, outdated addresses, phone numbers, or email can misdirect contributions or trigger verification delays.
Government Arrears
Public sector employees experienced missing contributions due to historic government arrears exceeding GH¢3 billion, fully cleared by the end of 2025 under Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson.
Processing Delays
Payments close to the deadline may take extra days to appear. Missing contributions after six weeks require action.
Why This Matters
Pensions are calculated based on salary and months contributed. Act 766 requires at least 180 months (15 years) of contributions for full old-age benefits. Missing months reduce your pension or may disqualify you. Every unpaid cedi now reduces your retirement income later.
How to Check Contributions
Online Portal: Visit portal.ssnit.org.gh, register with SSNIT or GhanaCard number, and access your statement.
USSD: Dial *677# for a contribution summary without internet.
Mobile App: SSNIT app on Android/iOS shows detailed statements.
In Person: Visit any SSNIT branch with your GhanaCard or call 0302 611 622.
Check contributions at least quarterly to catch issues early.
What to Do if Contributions Are Missing
Step 1: Gather Evidence
Collect payslips, employment contracts, and bank statements showing deductions.
Step 2: Contact Your Employer
Many gaps are administrative. Contact HR or finance, request written confirmation, and follow up.
Step 3: Link GhanaCard and SSNIT
Merge your numbers using USSD 7119#, the portal, the mobile app, or a branch visit.
Step 4: File a Formal Complaint
If unresolved, escalate to SSNIT or the National Pensions Regulatory Authority (NPRA). Provide your SSNIT number, employer details, and missing months.
Step 5: Know Your Rights
Act 766 and the Labour Act prevent victimisation or dismissal for reporting missing contributions.
Legal Consequences for Employers
Non-compliant employers face prosecution, published warnings, and financial penalties. Late payment attracts a 3% compound penalty per month. Courts regularly order arrears plus penalties.
SSNIT Contacts
Online Portal: portal.ssnit.org.gh
USSD Contribution Check: *677#
GhanaCard/SSNIT Merger USSD: 7119#
Phone: 0302 611 622
Websites: www.ssnit.org.gh | www.npra.gov.gh
Conclusion
SSNIT contributions are your legal right and deferred earnings. Check your statement every six months. If issues arise, act promptly. The tools exist, the law protects you, and authorities enforce compliance. A few minutes today can secure decades of retirement income.
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