The Damang gold mine: Ghana’s strategic asset at the centre of ownership controversy

Explore the history, strategic value, and current ownership dispute of the Damang Gold Mine in Ghana, including the government takeover and Engineers and Planners’ bid.

The Damang Gold Mine, located 30km north of Tarkwa in the Western Region, spans 23,666 hectares and ranks among Ghana’s largest and most commercially significant gold mines. Its operations have long contributed to Ghana’s economy and local employment, but the mine is now at the centre of a heated ownership controversy.

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History and Ownership

Image via www.miningfrontier.com

Ranger Exploration began exploring tailings from the old Abosso mine in 1989. After a drilling programme and feasibility studies from 1993 to 1996, Damang commenced gold production in November 1997. In 2001, Gold Fields and Repadre acquired Ranger’s 90% stake. Later, IAMGold and Repadre merged, giving IAMGold an 18.9% interest, while Gold Fields retained 71.1%. The Ghanaian government has maintained a 10% free-carried interest throughout.

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Geology and Production

The Reinvestment Project

Gold Fields’ US$4.1 billion reinvestment plan, launched in 2016, extended the mine’s life by eight years. Mining operations ceased in 2023, with stockpile processing projected to continue until 2025. A feasibility study submitted in late 2025 suggests the mine could operate for another nine years, requiring roughly US$600 million in capital to maintain an annual output of 100,000–150,000 ounces.

Strategic Importance

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Gold Fields has invested around US$5 billion across its Damang and Tarkwa operations, contributing approximately US$2.9 billion to the Ghanaian state via taxes, royalties, and dividends. The workforce includes over 7,000 employees, 99% of whom are Ghanaian, and the company has spent over US$100 million on community initiatives.

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Transfer to Ghanaian Ownership

Following the refusal of a 30-year lease extension, Gold Fields is set to relinquish control of Damang on 18 April 2026. The government cites regulatory and operational shortcomings, including unverified mineral reserves and incomplete technical documentation, as reasons for the takeover. Interim management will assume control from 19 April 2026 until a new operator is appointed, subject to parliamentary approval.

The Bidding Process and Controversy

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Ibrahim Mahama

Three bidders are under review: Engineers and Planners (E&P), BCM International, and Vortex Resources. E&P, led by Ibrahim Mahama, is the frontrunner due to its long-standing role as Damang’s primary contractor. The company secured a US$205 million syndicated loan in February 2026 to support operations.

Political concerns have been raised over a potential conflict of interest, given Ibrahim Mahama’s relationship to President John Dramani Mahama. Minority MPs in Parliament have questioned the transparency and competitiveness of the selection process, calling for the immediate publication of all evaluation documents.

Supporters counter that E&P’s involvement predates the current administration, and the company’s experience makes it well positioned to continue operations efficiently.

Conclusion