Your Weekly Pulse: Top 5 News Stories in Ghana You May Have Missed (23 to 27 March)

Your Weekly Pulse: Top 5 News Stories in Ghana You May Have Missed (23 to 27 March)

Your Weekly Pulse: Top 5 News Stories in Ghana You May Have Missed (23 to 27 March)

Catch up on Ghana’s top news stories from 23 to 27 March 2026, including the Ghana Colombia port deal, Mahama’s honorary degree controversy, a landmark UN slavery resolution, DNA test findings and a viral court case.

Catch up on Ghana’s biggest news stories from 23 to 27 March 2026, from major diplomatic milestones and international recognition to social trends, legal developments and human interest stories shaping national conversation.

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Welcome to this week’s edition of Your Weekly Pulse, your trusted round up of the major stories shaping conversations across Ghana. Whether your week has been hectic or you are only now catching up, this briefing highlights the key developments that dominated national attention and public debate.

1. Ghana and Colombia sign agreement to link Tema and Cartagena ports

Ghana and Colombia sign agreement to connect Tema and Cartagena ports to boost trade

Ghana and Colombia have signed an agreement to establish direct maritime connectivity between the Port of Tema and the Port of Cartagena, a move expected to boost trade between Africa and Latin America.

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The agreement was signed in Bogotá following successful negotiations, according to the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa. He described the deal as historic, noting that it creates a direct shipping corridor between the two countries and strengthens economic ties across the Atlantic.

The Minister also commended Colombia’s Vice President, Francia Márquez, for her role in championing the initiative.

2. Lincoln University withdraws Mahama’s honorary doctorate

President John Dramani Mahama Photo: © UN Photo

Ghana’s Embassy in the United States has expressed disappointment following the decision by Lincoln University to withdraw its planned honorary doctorate for President John Dramani Mahama.

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The honour, which was scheduled to be conferred on Thursday, 26 March, was withdrawn at short notice. According to the Embassy, the decision followed concerns raised within the university community regarding President Mahama’s perceived stance on Ghana’s Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill.

In a statement, the Embassy noted that these concerns had not been raised during earlier engagements, despite extensive consultations and final logistical confirmations just a week before the planned visit.

3. Ghana secures landmark UN resolution on transatlantic slavery

Pres. Mahama urges UN to ‘reset’, demands permanent African seat on Security Council

Ghana has secured a major diplomatic milestone at the United Nations General Assembly, where member states adopted a resolution declaring the transatlantic slave trade the “gravest crime against humanity”.

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The resolution, championed by President John Dramani Mahama and supported by the African Union and Caribbean nations, was passed with 123 votes in favour, three against and 52 abstentions.

The United States, Israel and Argentina voted against the motion, reflecting ongoing global divisions around issues of reparations and historical accountability.

4. Study reveals 42.3% of DNA tests in Ghana exclude tested fathers

DNA Test

A new report by the Blueprint DNA Organisation has revealed that 42.3 percent of paternity tests conducted in Ghana in 2025 excluded the tested man as the biological father.

The findings were presented on Wednesday, 25 March 2026, during a stakeholder and media briefing at the Ghana College of Physicians and Surgeons.

The data highlights a growing reliance on scientific testing to confirm biological relationships, while also sparking conversations around trust, family dynamics and the social implications of such revelations.

5. Ghanaian man jailed for stealing medication worth GH¢60

A Ghanaian man who aspired to become a mechanic has been sentenced to one year in prison after stealing medication worth GH¢60 from a pharmacy.

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Speaking to Crime Check Foundation, Opoku Afriyie explained that he resorted to stealing the drugs after being diagnosed with rheumatism and lacking sufficient funds to pay for the prescribed medication.

According to his account, he initially attempted to purchase the drugs but only had GH¢20. He said he took the medication after the pharmacy attendant briefly stepped away to answer a phone call. The case has since sparked debate around poverty, access to healthcare and proportional justice.

Conclusion