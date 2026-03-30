How to retrieve your SSNIT number in Ghana if you’ve forgotten it

How to retrieve your SSNIT number in Ghana if you’ve forgotten it

How to retrieve your SSNIT number in Ghana if you’ve forgotten it

Learn how to retrieve your forgotten SSNIT number in Ghana, check if it is merged with your GhanaCard, and access your pension contributions through USSD, portal, mobile app, or branch visit.

Forgetting your SSNIT number is more common than you think. You start a new job, HR asks for it, and your mind goes blank. Or you try to check your contribution records online and cannot remember the number that unlocks your pension history. Perhaps you registered years ago and never wrote it down, or your old SSNIT card has been lost or damaged.

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Do not panic. Forgetting your SSNIT number does not mean losing access to your pension or contribution records. There are verified ways to recover it, often without leaving your home. This guide walks you through every option, from digital methods to a branch visit.

ALSO READ: Why your SSNIT contributions may not be reflecting and what to do

Understanding Your SSNIT Number in the GhanaCard Era

Ghana Card

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The Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) is a statutory public trust under the National Pensions Act, 2008 (Act 766). Every registered contributor is assigned a unique Social Security Number used for all transactions. This number belongs to the member for life and is non-transferable.

During biometric registration, members with old eight-digit numbers received new thirteen-character alphanumeric SSNIT numbers. Later, these were merged with GhanaCard numbers issued by the National Identification Authority. This merger is required for all pension-related transactions under Regulation 7(1) of the National Identity Register Regulations, 2012 (LI 2111) and a directive from the National Pensions Regulatory Authority (NPRA).

If your SSNIT number is merged with your GhanaCard, your GhanaCard number functions as your SSNIT identifier. If not, your old SSNIT number and GhanaCard number remain separate, and you may need both to complete the retrieval and merging process.

Method 1: Check the USSD Code

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This is the fastest method using any basic mobile phone. Dial *7119# and select “Member Services.” Follow the prompts to enter your SSNIT or GhanaCard number. The system will display your account name and number details. You can also choose option 2 to check your merger status.

If you remember only one number, this method allows you to cross-reference both. The service works on all major networks and is free beyond standard USSD charges.

Method 2: Use the SSNIT Self-Service Portal

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If you have internet access, the portal at portal.ssnit.org.gh shows your SSNIT number, full contribution history, and account details. Already registered: Log in, navigate to your profile, and view your number.

Not registered: Click “Self Service” > “Request for Portal ID” > “Member” > “Sign Up.” Complete the form with personal details including your GhanaCard number, answer the security question, and check your email for Portal ID and temporary password. Change to a permanent password after login.

A valid email address must be registered with SSNIT. If it is outdated, update it via the app, phone, or branch before using the portal.

Method 3: Use the SSNIT Mobile App

The mobile app is available on Android, iOS, and Huawei App Gallery. Log in with your SSNIT or GhanaCard number and temporary password, then reset to a permanent password. Your number and account details are visible under profile. Biometric login can be activated for quicker access.

The app is particularly useful for Ghanaians in the diaspora, offering full access from anywhere with internet.

Method 4: Check Your Old Documents and Payslips

Your SSNIT number may be in: Old payslips

SSNIT membership or biometric card

Registration certificate or enrolment letter

Tax documents or employment letters

HR or payroll records

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Employers are legally required to maintain accurate records of all SSNIT numbers. HR can usually provide it immediately.

Method 5: Contact SSNIT Directly

SSNIT Pension/ Source: SSNIT

Call 0302 611 622 with your GhanaCard and personal details. The Contact Centre can confirm your number and guide you through any complications. You can also email contactcenter@ssnit.org.gh with your full name, GhanaCard number, email, and phone number.

Method 6: Visit Any SSNIT Branch

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If digital methods fail, a branch visit guarantees access. Bring your GhanaCard for identity verification. Staff can confirm your number and update your email, phone, or other details to restore digital access. SSNIT has 53 branches in 36 district offices. Services are free.

Method 7: Use the SSNIT Virtual Branch

Launched in December 2025, the Virtual Branch allows 24-hour access to SSNIT staff and services online. Contributors can resolve issues remotely at a lower cost than travelling to a physical office. Access the Virtual Branch via www.ssnit.org.gh , the portal, or the mobile app.

Merging Your SSNIT Number with Your GhanaCard

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After retrieving your number, confirm whether it has been merged with your GhanaCard. Without the merger, digital services may be restricted, and benefits applications may face delays. USSD: Dial 7119#, select “Member Services,” enter both numbers, and choose option 1 to merge or option 2 to check status.

Web portal or mobile app: Follow profile prompts.

Branch visit: Staff can complete the merger in person.

Upon completion, you will receive a confirmation by text or email.

Never Registered Before?

If you have never been registered, retrieval is not the issue, you need registration. Visit any SSNIT branch with your GhanaCard. Registration is free and takes around 15 minutes. Self-employed individuals can join as voluntary contributors.

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Tips to Prevent Losing Your SSNIT Number Again

SSNIT

Save your number in phone notes or contacts under a clear label.

Write it down in a secure document alongside your GhanaCard number.

Take a photograph of your SSNIT card and store securely.

Verify your SSNIT number in your HR record.

Quick Reference

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USSD retrieval and merger check: 7119#

Portal: portal.ssnit.org.gh

Official website & Virtual Branch: www.ssnit.org.gh

Contact Centre: 0302 611 622

Email support: contactcenter@ssnit.org.gh

Mobile app: Android, iOS, Huawei

In-person: Any SSNIT branch

NPRA: www.npra.gov.gh

Conclusion