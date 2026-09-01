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Ghana cedi to dollar rate: Latest BoG rates for September 1

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 10:37 - 01 September 2026
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Ghana cedi to dollar rate: Latest BoG rates
The Ghana cedi has remained unchanged against the US dollar but weakened against the pound sterling and euro in the latest Bank of Ghana (BoG) exchange rates published for Tuesday, 1 September 2026.
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  • The cedi remained unchanged against the US dollar, with the selling rate at GH¢11.2556.

  • The cedi strengthened against the pound but weakened against the euro.

  • The latest rates are based on average interbank rates at the close of business on Monday, August 31, 2026.

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The latest rates, based on average interbank rates used by commercial banks at the close of business on Monday, 31 August, show the US dollar trading at a buying rate of GH¢11.2444 and a selling rate of GH¢11.2556.

The pound sterling is quoted at a buying rate of GH¢15.2350 and a selling rate of GH¢15.2514, while the euro is trading at a buying rate of GH¢13.0616 and a selling rate of GH¢13.0745.

Also Read: Ghana cedi to dollar rate today: Latest BoG rates for August 28

Bank of Ghana
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Compared with the previous day's update, the cedi's position against the dollar is unchanged. On Monday, 31 August, the dollar was also quoted at GH¢11.2444 for buying and GH¢11.2556 for selling.

However, the local currency has weakened against both the pound and the euro.

The pound's buying rate increased from GH¢15.2226 on Monday to GH¢15.2350, while its selling rate rose from GH¢15.2390 to GH¢15.2514. This represents an increase of GH¢0.0124 in both rates.

Also Read: Cedi weakens slightly against dollar, pound and euro: Latest BoG rates for August 25

British Pound (Jersey, Guernsey) and Manx Pound
British Pound (Jersey, Guernsey) and Manx Pound
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The euro also recorded an increase, with its buying rate rising from GH¢13.0286 to GH¢13.0616. Its selling rate increased from GH¢13.0415 to GH¢13.0745.

This means the cedi lost GH¢0.0330 against the euro on both the buying and selling rates.

The latest BoG figures therefore show stability against the dollar at the start of September, while the cedi has come under renewed pressure against the pound and euro.

Also Read:Ghana cedi to dollar, pound, euro: Latest BoG exchange rates

The exchange rates are important for businesses and consumers because movements in major currencies can affect the cost of imported goods, international payments, travel and other foreign exchange transactions.

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