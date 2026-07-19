Ghana wins egg export breakthrough as Burkina Faso lifts restrictions, opens door for tomato imports

Ghana has secured the removal of restrictions on egg exports to Burkina Faso and the importation of tomatoes from the country after bilateral trade discussions between officials of both nations.

Ghanaian poultry producers have received a major boost after Burkina Faso lifted restrictions on the export of eggs from Ghana, reopening trade opportunities for local exporters, particularly those in the poultry-producing area of Dormaa.

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The decision was reached following high-level discussions between Ghanaian and Burkinabe officials on Friday, July 17, as both countries moved to strengthen bilateral trade relations and address barriers affecting the movement of goods.

Minister for Trade, Agribusiness and Industry, Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare, and the Minister for Food and Agriculture, Eric Opoku.

The Ghanaian delegation was led by the Minister for Trade, Agribusiness and Industry, Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare, and the Minister for Food and Agriculture, Eric Opoku.

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The two ministries said the agreement provides relief for Ghanaian poultry farmers and egg exporters whose businesses had been affected by restrictions introduced by Burkina Faso.

Burkinabe authorities had placed the restrictions as a precautionary measure following concerns over quality issues associated with eggs imported from some exporting countries.

Following the latest engagement, Ghanaian officials assured the private sector that the government remains committed to protecting the interests of local producers and traders while promoting stronger economic ties with neighbouring countries.

As part of the agreement, Ghana and Burkina Faso have also agreed to allow the importation of tomatoes from Burkina Faso, further expanding trade opportunities between the two countries.

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The two sides are expected to establish a Joint Technical Committee to monitor trade activities, ensure smoother movement of goods and address any challenges that may emerge in the future.

Ghana and Burkina Faso will also work towards developing a Bilateral Trade Agreement aimed at improving economic cooperation, reducing trade barriers and creating better access for goods and services from both countries.

The discussions also covered Ghana’s participation in this year’s International Arts and Crafts Trade Fair (SIAO) in Burkina Faso. The Minister for Trade, Agribusiness and Industry informed Burkinabe authorities that Ghana would present a high-level delegation to showcase locally produced goods and services.

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According to the Ministry, Ghana’s exports to Burkina Faso have recorded steady growth, increasing from US$573 million in 2024 to US$637 million in 2025.