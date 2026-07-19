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Over 5,000 North Tongu farmers to receive free fertilisers, seedlings and farm support - Ablakwa

Josephine Amuzu
Josephine Amuzu 17:26 - 19 July 2026
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Foreign Affairs Minister and North Tongu MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa says over 5,000 farmers will receive free fertilisers, seedlings and other agricultural support services to boost food production in the constituency.
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The Member of Parliament for North Tongu and Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has announced a new agricultural support programme that will provide free fertilisers, seedlings and other farm assistance to more than 5,000 farmers in the constituency.

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The minister disclosed the initiative in a post on his official social media page, describing it as part of efforts to increase food production and improve the livelihoods of farmers across North Tongu.

According to Mr Ablakwa, the intervention comes shortly after the distribution of freezers to women traders at the Juapong Market on July 17, which was aimed at supporting local trading activities.

READ ALSO: Ghana partners Nigeria to call for African Union action over anti-migrant attacks in South Africa

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He explained that the latest programme will supply farmers with essential agricultural inputs and support services to help improve productivity during the farming season.

Over 5,000 farmers will benefit from this MP’s initiative in my beloved North Tongu this week, he wrote

READ ALSO: President Mahama praises Okudzeto Ablakwa, names him among his hardest-working ministers

Mr Ablakwa also reaffirmed his commitment to inclusive development within the constituency, stressing that all residents should benefit from ongoing interventions.

We shall leave no constituent behind, Mr Ablakwa stated.
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The agricultural support programme forms part of a broader set of initiatives being implemented by the North Tongu MP to assist farmers, traders and other vulnerable groups in the constituency.

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