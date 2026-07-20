US-based Ghanaian man found stranded in America as public urged to help trace family

A Ghanaian man identified as Dennis Efram, who says he is from Korle Gonno-Mamprobi, has reportedly been found stranded in the United States as a Ghanaian woman appeals for help to locate his family.

A Ghanaian man identified as Dennis Efram has reportedly been found stranded on the streets of the United States, with members of the Ghanaian community being urged to help trace his family and support him.

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Dennis, who says he is from Korle Gonno-Mamprobi in the Greater Accra Region, appeared in a video while interacting with a Ghanaian woman who said she came across him and became concerned about his condition.

The woman, who recorded the encounter, appealed to the public to help identify him and connect him with his relatives.

Dennis is reported to be experiencing mental health challenges. In the video, he was seen seated on the ground while speaking with the woman.

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According to her, the encounter took place at Madison Park Avenue in the United States.

I met my brother here at Madison Park Avenue. If you know him, he needs help. Ghanaians, please help him if you see this video, she said.

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The video has since been circulated on social media, with many users calling for assistance and efforts to locate Dennis’s family members in Ghana.