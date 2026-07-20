Binance Calls for Education to Anchor Ghana's Digital Asset Future

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As Ghana advances the implementation of its Virtual Asset Service Providers (VASP) Act, Binance is welcoming the country's regulatory leadership and offering its support to help equip Ghanaians with the knowledge to participate confidently in the growing digital asset market, with public education through Binance Academy at the centre of that commitment.

Ghana has taken decisive and forward-looking steps to formalise its digital asset ecosystem, including the passage of the VASP Act and the recent admission of 11 firms into a 12-month regulatory sandbox. Binance commends this progress and believes that pairing strong regulation with accessible education is the most effective way to protect consumers and unlock the full potential of digital finance, with both advancing together as Ghana builds its ambition of becoming a regional hub for digital finance innovation.

"Ghana's regulators have laid an excellent foundation and education is the natural next chapter that builds on it," said Larry Cooke, at Binance Africa. "When people understand how to safeguard their assets, recognise scams and make informed decisions, they get the most out of the protections that regulation provides. Clear rules and an informed public reinforce one another."

According to data from Chainalysis, Ghana ranks among the top five countries in Sub-Saharan Africa by total cryptocurrency value received between July 2024 and June 2025, with adoption spanning freelancers, entrepreneurs and young innovators.

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"The adoption we are seeing in Ghana is real economic activity responding to real needs," said Cooke. "Supporting users with practical knowledge ensures they can take part safely and with confidence. Initiatives like the National Virtual Asset Literacy Initiative (NaVALI), championed by His Excellency Dr. Johnson Pandit Asiama, Governor of the Bank of Ghana, show what is possible when regulators and industry align on education and consumer protection. That is a responsibility we are proud to share with regulators and the wider industry."

Binance Academy, the company's free education platform, already provides Ghanaians with resources spanning blockchain fundamentals, security best practices, fraud awareness and responsible trading with no cost or prior experience required. This is complemented by Binance Masterclass, an in-person and online programme that has trained thousands across Africa.

"These are our practical contributions to a shared goal," Cooke added. "They are free, open to everyone, and they complement the work regulators are doing by helping users meet the standards that good regulation sets. When regulators, platforms and educators move in the same direction the entire market becomes safer and more credible."

Binance also linked education to Ghana's broader economic ambitions, noting that a maturing VASP framework will drive demand for skilled professionals including developers, compliance specialists and analysts. "Investing in knowledge today helps create the talent pipeline that will power Ghana's digital economy tomorrow," Cooke said. "It transforms users from participants into builders, and it supports the regulatory framework by raising the standard of the whole market."

Pointing to Ghana's leadership in mobile money as evidence that technological adoption and public understanding can advance together, Cooke welcomed opportunities to partner with regulators, industry, academia and civil society to deliver scalable, accessible education that meets Ghanaians where they are.

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"Ghana has shown that it can embrace innovation responsibly and on its own terms," he concluded. "Strong regulation and accessible education together form the foundation of a market that is well-governed, inclusive and resilient. Binance is committed to supporting Ghana on this journey, with Binance Academy available as a resource for everyone." ENDS

About Binance

Binance is a leading global blockchain ecosystem behind the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume and registered users. Binance is trusted by more than 310 million people in 100+ countries for its industry-leading security, transparency, trading engine speed, protections for investors, and unmatched portfolio of digital asset products and offerings from trading and finance to education, research, social good, payments, institutional services, and Web3 features. Binance is devoted to building an inclusive crypto ecosystem to increase the freedom of money and financial access for people around the world with crypto as the fundamental means. For more information, visit: https://www.binance.com.