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FIFA World Cup 2026 Awards: Full list of winners revealed

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 13:09 - 20 July 2026
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Spain s Rodri kisses the trophy on the podium after winning the Golden Ball following the final match between Spain and Argentina at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Spain s Rodri kisses the trophy on the podium after winning the Golden Ball following the final match between Spain and Argentina at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Spain defeated Argentina 1-0 to win the FIFA World Cup 2026. See the complete list of award winners, including Rodri, Kylian Mbappé, Unai Simón and Pau Cubarsí.
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Spain completed a remarkable FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign by defeating Argentina 1-0 in Sunday's final at New York New Jersey Stadium, securing their second world title and ending a 16-year wait for football's biggest prize.

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La Roja reclaimed the trophy for the first time since their historic triumph at the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa. Luis de la Fuente's side also made history by becoming the first team to win a men's World Cup while conceding just one goal throughout the tournament.

MUST READ: Full list of FIFA World Cup winners from 1930 - 2026

Defending champions Argentina, led by Lionel Messi, settled for the runners-up medal after falling short in the final. England finished third after defeating France 6-4 in a thrilling bronze-medal match.

Rodri named FIFA World Cup 2026 Golden Ball winner

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Spain s Rodri kisses the trophy on the podium after winning the Golden Ball following the final match between Spain and Argentina at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Spain s Rodri kisses the trophy on the podium after winning the Golden Ball following the final match between Spain and Argentina at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Spain midfielder Rodri was awarded the Golden Ball after an outstanding tournament that saw him inspire La Roja to World Cup glory. His leadership, composure and consistency in midfield proved instrumental in Spain's title-winning run.

READ ALSO: Kylian Mbappe wins FIFA World Cup 2026 Golden Boot after record-breaking campaign

Kylian Mbappé wins Golden Boot

Kylian Mbappe becomes France's all-time top scorer | Getty Images
Kylian Mbappe becomes France's all-time top scorer | Getty Images
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France captain Kylian Mbappé claimed the Golden Boot after finishing as the tournament's leading scorer with 10 goals in eight matches.

The 27-year-old became the first player to win the World Cup Golden Boot at back-to-back tournaments, having also topped the scoring charts at Qatar 2022. He further extended his record as the all-time leading goalscorer in FIFA Men's World Cup history with 22 career goals.

READ MORE: Ballon d'Or 2026 Power Rankings: Lionel Messi leads race for record ninth award

Unai Simón earns the Golden Glove.

Unai Simon of Spain with the Golden Glove award after the Spain vs Argentina FIFA World Cup, WM, Weltmeisterschaft, Fussball final match at the Metlife Stadium, New Jersey. Picture credit should read: Paul Terry Sportimage
Unai Simon of Spain with the Golden Glove award after the Spain vs Argentina FIFA World Cup, WM, Weltmeisterschaft, Fussball final match at the Metlife Stadium, New Jersey. Picture credit should read: Paul Terry Sportimage
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Spain goalkeeper Unai Simón received the Golden Glove award after an exceptional tournament between the posts.

The shot-stopper conceded just one goal during Spain's victorious campaign and set a new FIFA World Cup record by keeping opponents scoreless for 650 consecutive minutes.

READ ALSO: The 5 most expensive football boots ever made

Pau Cubarsí is named the best young player.

Spain s Pau Cubarsi is awarded the FIFA Young Player award after the final match between Spain and Argentina at the 2026 FIFA World Cup
Spain s Pau Cubarsi is awarded the FIFA Young Player award after the final match between Spain and Argentina at the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Spain defender Pau Cubarsí won the Best Young Player award after producing a string of mature performances at the heart of La Roja's defence.

The teenager played a crucial role in Spain's defensive dominance as they lifted the World Cup trophy.

The Netherlands receives the Fair Play Award

Netherlands squad against BelgiumEFE
Netherlands squad against BelgiumEFE

The Netherlands were presented with the FIFA Fair Play Award, recognising their exemplary discipline and sportsmanship throughout the tournament.

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