FIFA World Cup 2026 Awards: Full list of winners revealed
Spain completed a remarkable FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign by defeating Argentina 1-0 in Sunday's final at New York New Jersey Stadium, securing their second world title and ending a 16-year wait for football's biggest prize.
La Roja reclaimed the trophy for the first time since their historic triumph at the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa. Luis de la Fuente's side also made history by becoming the first team to win a men's World Cup while conceding just one goal throughout the tournament.
Defending champions Argentina, led by Lionel Messi, settled for the runners-up medal after falling short in the final. England finished third after defeating France 6-4 in a thrilling bronze-medal match.
Rodri named FIFA World Cup 2026 Golden Ball winner
Spain midfielder Rodri was awarded the Golden Ball after an outstanding tournament that saw him inspire La Roja to World Cup glory. His leadership, composure and consistency in midfield proved instrumental in Spain's title-winning run.
Kylian Mbappé wins Golden Boot
France captain Kylian Mbappé claimed the Golden Boot after finishing as the tournament's leading scorer with 10 goals in eight matches.
The 27-year-old became the first player to win the World Cup Golden Boot at back-to-back tournaments, having also topped the scoring charts at Qatar 2022. He further extended his record as the all-time leading goalscorer in FIFA Men's World Cup history with 22 career goals.
Unai Simón earns the Golden Glove.
Spain goalkeeper Unai Simón received the Golden Glove award after an exceptional tournament between the posts.
The shot-stopper conceded just one goal during Spain's victorious campaign and set a new FIFA World Cup record by keeping opponents scoreless for 650 consecutive minutes.
Pau Cubarsí is named the best young player.
Spain defender Pau Cubarsí won the Best Young Player award after producing a string of mature performances at the heart of La Roja's defence.
The teenager played a crucial role in Spain's defensive dominance as they lifted the World Cup trophy.
The Netherlands receives the Fair Play Award
The Netherlands were presented with the FIFA Fair Play Award, recognising their exemplary discipline and sportsmanship throughout the tournament.