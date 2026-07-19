The 5 most expensive football boots ever made

Discover the 5 most expensive football boots ever sold or produced, from Lionel Messi's record-breaking Adidas Nemeziz auctioned for over $174,000 to Cristiano Ronaldo's rare Nike Mercurials and Rio Ferdinand's diamond-encrusted boots.

Lionel Messi's Adidas Nemeziz boots are the most expensive football boots ever sold, fetching $174,365 at a Christie's charity auction after he broke Pelé's one-club scoring record.

Rio Ferdinand, Cristiano Ronaldo, Nike and Adidas all feature on the list, with rare, limited-edition and gem-encrusted boots valued at thousands of dollars.

Historical significance, limited production and links to football legends have turned these boots into highly sought-after collectibles, making them some of the most valuable pieces of football memorabilia in the world.

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Football boots are designed to help players perform at their best, but some pairs have become valuable collector's items worth thousands of dollars. Its value is set at a high because they were worn during historic matches, produced in limited numbers or decorated with precious gems, these boots have become some of the most expensive in football history.Here are 5 of the most valuable football boots ever made or sold.

1. Lionel Messi's Adidas Nemeziz – Sold for $174,365

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Lionel Messi's Adidas Nemeziz boots hold the record as the most expensive football boots ever sold at auction. According to Christie's, the boots were worn when Messi scored his 644th goal for Barcelona against Real Valladolid in December 2020, breaking Pelé's long-standing record for the most goals scored for a single club. Messi later signed and donated the boots for a Christie's charity auction, where they sold for $174,365, with proceeds supporting healthcare projects in Catalonia.

2. Rio Ferdinand's Diamond-Encrusted Nike Total 90 – Valued at $60,000 to $75,000

Rio Ferdinand's Diamond-Encrusted Nike Total 90

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According to Embee Jewels London, former England defender Rio Ferdinand owns one of football's most luxurious pairs of boots. The custom-made Nike Total 90 boots were decorated with 2,576 gemstones, including more than 10 carats of white diamonds and 31 carats of black diamonds. Created for a charity campaign, the boots were never intended for competitive matches but remain among the most expensive football boots ever produced.

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3. Cristiano Ronaldo's 'Rare Gold' Nike Mercurial Superfly IV – $6,000 to $8,000

Cristiano Ronaldo's 'Rare Gold' Nike Mercurial Superfly IV

Nike Land CR7 "Rare Gold" Superfly - SoccerBible

Nike released the limited-edition 'Rare Gold' Mercurial Superfly IV in 2015 to celebrate Cristiano Ronaldo winning his third Ballon d'Or. According to Nike and resale marketplace Novelship, only a few hundred pairs were released worldwide. Because of their rarity and association with one of football's greatest players, unopened pairs regularly sell for between $6,000 and $8,000 on the resale market.

4. Nike 'What The Mercurial' Superfly – $2,000 to $3,500

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Nike Mercurial Superfly FG "What the Mercurial" Multicolour LIMITED EDITION

According to Nike, only 3,000 pairs of the "What The Mercurial" Superfly were produced. The boots combine 16 of Nike's most iconic Mercurial colourways into one unique design, making them highly sought after by football boot collectors. Depending on their condition, pairs typically sell for between $2,000 and $3,500 on specialist resale platforms.

5. Adidas Predator 30 FT 30th Anniversary – $900 to $1,200

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