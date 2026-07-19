Top 5 largest hospitals in Africa

Discover the 5 largest hospitals in Africa by bed capacity, from South Africa's Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital to Ghana's Korle Bu Teaching Hospital and the University of Ghana Medical Centre.

South Africa's Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital ranks as Africa's largest hospital, with about 3,400 beds, making it one of the biggest hospitals in the world.

Ghana features twice on the list, with Korle Bu Teaching Hospital ranked third with 2,000 beds and the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC) among Africa's largest healthcare facilities.

These hospitals serve millions of patients annually, while leading medical research, specialist treatment and the training of healthcare professionals across the continent.

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Africa is home to some of the continent's biggest and busiest hospitals, treating a number of patients every year while serving as leading centres for medical training, research and specialised healthcare.

These hospitals play a crucial role in providing advanced medical care, not only to their own citizens but also to patients from neighbouring countries.Here are the 5 largest hospitals in Africa by bed capacity.

1. Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital (Soweto, South Africa) – 3,400 beds

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Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital (Soweto, South Africa)

Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital is the largest hospital in Africa and one of the biggest single-site hospitals in the world, with about 3,400 beds. Located in Soweto, Johannesburg, it serves as a major referral and teaching hospital affiliated with the University of the Witwatersrand. The hospital handles hundreds of thousands of patients annually and is widely recognised for its trauma, emergency and specialist medical services.

2. Mansoura University Hospitals (Mansoura, Egypt) – 3,000 beds

Mansoura University Hospitals (Mansoura, Egypt)

Mansoura University Hospitals form one of Egypt's largest academic healthcare systems, with a combined capacity of more than 3,000 beds. The hospitals are renowned for specialised treatment, particularly in nephrology, urology, liver diseases and organ transplantation, attracting patients from across Egypt and the wider Middle East. They also serve as a major training centre for medical students and specialists.

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3. Korle Bu Teaching Hospital (Accra, Ghana) – 2,000 beds

Korle Bu Teaching Hospital (Accra, Ghana)

Founded in 1923, Korle Bu Teaching Hospital is Ghana's largest referral hospital and the country's premier teaching hospital. With 2,000 beds, it is among Africa's largest hospitals and provides highly specialised services, including cardiothoracic surgery, cancer treatment, neurosurgery and kidney transplants. The hospital trains doctors, nurses and other health professionals for Ghana and the West African sub-region.

4. Groote Schuur Hospital (Cape Town, South Africa) – More than 1,000 beds

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Groote Schuur Hospital (Cape Town, South Africa)

Groote Schuur Hospital is internationally known as the hospital where the world's first successful human heart transplant was performed by Professor Christiaan Barnard in 1967. Today, the hospital has more than 1,000 beds and remains one of Africa's leading centres for specialist care, research and medical education through the University of Cape Town.

5. University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC) (Accra, Ghana) – 1,000 beds

University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC) (Accra, Ghana)

The University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC) is one of Ghana's newest tertiary healthcare facilities, designed with a planned capacity of 1,000 beds when fully completed. Located at Legon, the hospital provides advanced specialist services, including cardiology, oncology, nephrology and critical care, while supporting medical education and research in partnership with the University of Ghana.