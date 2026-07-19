Full list of FIFA World Cup winners from 1930 - 2026

From Uruguay's historic triumph in 1930 to Spain's FIFA World Cup 2026 victory over Argentina, explore the complete list of World Cup winners, runners-up, host nations and the most successful countries in tournament history.

The FIFA World Cup is the pinnacle of international football and the ultimate prize in the beautiful game. Since its inception in 1930, only a select group of nations have lifted the famous trophy, with each tournament adding another unforgettable chapter to football's rich history.

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Spain were crowned FIFA World Cup 2026 champions after defeating defending champions Argentina 1-0 after extra time at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

The final was a tense and tactical contest, with Spain controlling possession for long spells while Argentina struggled to create attacking opportunities.

Emiliano Martínez kept Argentina in the game with several outstanding saves, denying Dani Olmo, Ferran Torres and Pau Cubarsí.

The match took a dramatic turn in stoppage time when Enzo Fernández was sent off after receiving a second yellow card, leaving Argentina to play extra time with 10 men.

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Spain thought they had taken the lead through Nico Williams early in extra time, but the goal was ruled out for a foul in the build-up. The breakthrough finally arrived in the 106th minute, when Ferran Torres latched onto Williams' knockdown and fired into the roof of the net.

The victory secured Spain's second FIFA World Cup title, adding to their triumph in 2010, while ending Lionel Messi's hopes of leading Argentina to back-to-back World Cup crowns in what is widely expected to be his final World Cup appearance. Spain also extended their unbeaten run to 38 international matches, a new European record.

Full list of Winners since 1930