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Full list of FIFA World Cup winners from 1930 - 2026

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 22:36 - 19 July 2026
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FIFA World Cup trophy
FIFA World Cup trophy
From Uruguay's historic triumph in 1930 to Spain's FIFA World Cup 2026 victory over Argentina, explore the complete list of World Cup winners, runners-up, host nations and the most successful countries in tournament history.
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The FIFA World Cup is the pinnacle of international football and the ultimate prize in the beautiful game. Since its inception in 1930, only a select group of nations have lifted the famous trophy, with each tournament adding another unforgettable chapter to football's rich history.

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Spain were crowned FIFA World Cup 2026 champions after defeating defending champions Argentina 1-0 after extra time at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

The final was a tense and tactical contest, with Spain controlling possession for long spells while Argentina struggled to create attacking opportunities.

Emiliano Martínez kept Argentina in the game with several outstanding saves, denying Dani Olmo, Ferran Torres and Pau Cubarsí.

The match took a dramatic turn in stoppage time when Enzo Fernández was sent off after receiving a second yellow card, leaving Argentina to play extra time with 10 men.

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Spain thought they had taken the lead through Nico Williams early in extra time, but the goal was ruled out for a foul in the build-up. The breakthrough finally arrived in the 106th minute, when Ferran Torres latched onto Williams' knockdown and fired into the roof of the net.

The victory secured Spain's second FIFA World Cup title, adding to their triumph in 2010, while ending Lionel Messi's hopes of leading Argentina to back-to-back World Cup crowns in what is widely expected to be his final World Cup appearance. Spain also extended their unbeaten run to 38 international matches, a new European record.

Full list of Winners since 1930

Year

Host Nation(s)

Champion

Runner-up

1930

Uruguay

Uruguay

Argentina

1934

Italy

Italy

Czechoslovakia

1938

France

Italy

Hungary

1950

Brazil

Uruguay

Brazil*

1954

Switzerland

West Germany

Hungary

1958

Sweden

Brazil

Sweden

1962

Chile

Brazil

Czechoslovakia

1966

England

England

West Germany

1970

Mexico

Brazil

Italy

1974

West Germany

West Germany

Netherlands

1978

Argentina

Argentina

Netherlands

1982

Spain

Italy

West Germany

1986

Mexico

Argentina

West Germany

1990

Italy

West Germany

Argentina

1994

United States

Brazil

Italy

1998

France

France

Brazil

2002

South Korea & Japan

Brazil

Germany

2006

Germany

Italy

France

2010

South Africa

Spain

Netherlands

2014

Brazil

Germany

Argentina

2018

Russia

France

Croatia

2022

Qatar

Argentina

France

2026

Canada, Mexico & United States

Spain

Argentina

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