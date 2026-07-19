Full list of FIFA World Cup winners from 1930 - 2026
The FIFA World Cup is the pinnacle of international football and the ultimate prize in the beautiful game. Since its inception in 1930, only a select group of nations have lifted the famous trophy, with each tournament adding another unforgettable chapter to football's rich history.
Spain were crowned FIFA World Cup 2026 champions after defeating defending champions Argentina 1-0 after extra time at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.
The final was a tense and tactical contest, with Spain controlling possession for long spells while Argentina struggled to create attacking opportunities.
Emiliano Martínez kept Argentina in the game with several outstanding saves, denying Dani Olmo, Ferran Torres and Pau Cubarsí.
The match took a dramatic turn in stoppage time when Enzo Fernández was sent off after receiving a second yellow card, leaving Argentina to play extra time with 10 men.
Spain thought they had taken the lead through Nico Williams early in extra time, but the goal was ruled out for a foul in the build-up. The breakthrough finally arrived in the 106th minute, when Ferran Torres latched onto Williams' knockdown and fired into the roof of the net.
The victory secured Spain's second FIFA World Cup title, adding to their triumph in 2010, while ending Lionel Messi's hopes of leading Argentina to back-to-back World Cup crowns in what is widely expected to be his final World Cup appearance. Spain also extended their unbeaten run to 38 international matches, a new European record.
Full list of Winners since 1930
Year
Host Nation(s)
Champion
Runner-up
1930
Uruguay
Uruguay
Argentina
1934
Italy
Italy
Czechoslovakia
1938
France
Italy
Hungary
1950
Brazil
Uruguay
Brazil*
1954
Switzerland
West Germany
Hungary
1958
Sweden
Brazil
Sweden
1962
Chile
Brazil
Czechoslovakia
1966
England
England
West Germany
1970
Mexico
Brazil
Italy
1974
West Germany
West Germany
Netherlands
1978
Argentina
Argentina
Netherlands
1982
Spain
Italy
West Germany
1986
Mexico
Argentina
West Germany
1990
Italy
West Germany
Argentina
1994
United States
Brazil
Italy
1998
France
France
Brazil
2002
South Korea & Japan
Brazil
Germany
2006
Germany
Italy
France
2010
South Africa
Spain
Netherlands
2014
Brazil
Germany
Argentina
2018
Russia
France
Croatia
2022
Qatar
Argentina
France
2026
Canada, Mexico & United States
Spain
Argentina