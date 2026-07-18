Africa's busiest ports continue to drive international trade and economic growth in 2026. See the top 10 largest and most strategic ports on the continent, from South Africa's Port of Durban to Nigeria's Port of Lagos.

South Africa's Port of Durban remains Africa's busiest port in 2026, handling more than 880 ships every month and serving as the continent's leading container gateway, according to FreightAmigo.

Major ports in Kenya, Tanzania, Nigeria, Egypt and Djibouti continue to power regional and international trade, connecting African economies to Europe, Asia and the Americas.

Investments in port expansion and infrastructure are helping Africa strengthen trade under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), improving cargo movement and boosting economic growth across the continent.

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Africa's ports play a vital role in global trade, handling millions of tonnes of cargo every year and connecting the continent to markets across the world. As the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) continues to boost trade between African countries, these ports have become even more important for businesses and economic growth.

According to data from logistics platform FreightAmigo, here are the top 10 busiest ports in Africa in 2026.

1. Port of Durban (South Africa)

Port of Durban (South Africa)

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Durban remains Africa's busiest container port, handling more than 880 ships every month. It serves as Southern Africa's main gateway and is undergoing expansion to accommodate increasing trade demand.

2. Port of Richards Bay (South Africa)

Port of Richards Bay (South Africa)

Richards Bay is home to the world's largest coal export terminal and is one of Africa's leading bulk cargo ports. It mainly handles coal, minerals, metals and agricultural exports.

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3. Port of Mombasa (Kenya)

Port of Mombasa (Kenya)

Mombasa is East Africa's largest seaport, serving not only Kenya but also Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi and parts of the Democratic Republic of Congo. It remains a key gateway for cargo entering the region.

4. Port of Dar es Salaam (Tanzania)

Port of Dar es Salaam (Tanzania)

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Tanzania's largest port continues to grow as a major trade hub for East and Central Africa. It provides access to several landlocked countries, including Zambia, Malawi and Burundi.

5. Port of Beira (Mozambique)

Port of Beira (Mozambique)

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Beira is one of Southern Africa's most important ports, providing the shortest sea route for goods destined for Zimbabwe, Zambia and Malawi through the Beira Corridor.

6. Port of Djibouti (Djibouti)

Port of Djibouti (Djibouti)

Located at the entrance to the Red Sea, the Port of Djibouti is a critical gateway for Ethiopia and one of the busiest shipping hubs along one of the world's most important maritime routes.

7. Suez Canal Container Terminal (Egypt)

Suez Canal Container Terminal (Egypt)

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Positioned along the Suez Canal, one of the world's busiest shipping lanes, this terminal plays a major role in global trade by connecting Europe, Asia and Africa.

8. Port of Lagos (Nigeria)

Port of Lagos (Nigeria)

Lagos is West Africa's busiest port complex and serves as Nigeria's main gateway for imports and exports. It also supports trade with neighbouring countries, including Benin, Niger and Chad.

9. Port of Walvis Bay (Namibia)

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Port of Walvis Bay (Namibia)

Walvis Bay has become a preferred option for businesses due to its lower congestion, efficient operations and strategic links to Botswana and Southern Africa.

10. Port of Saldanha Bay (South Africa)

Port of Saldanha Bay (South Africa)

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Known for its deep natural harbour, Saldanha Bay is one of Africa's leading bulk cargo ports and a major export point for iron ore and other minerals.