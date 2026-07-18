Gov't plans first mining law overhaul in nearly 20 years; companies to face shorter mining licences

Ghana is set to introduce its biggest mining law reforms in nearly two decades, with proposed changes that could shorten mining lease periods, tighten licence renewals and give local communities a greater role in the country's gold industry.

Ghana is proposing its biggest overhaul of mining laws in nearly 20 years, including shorter mining lease periods and stricter licence renewal conditions for mining companies.

The reforms aim to give Ghana greater control over its mineral resources, increase local participation in the mining sector and ensure host communities benefit more from mining activities.

Major gold mining companies, including Gold Fields, could be affected if Parliament approves the proposed legislation, which would reshape how mining licences are granted and renewed in Ghana.

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Ghana is preparing to overhaul its mining laws for the first time in nearly 2 decades that would significantly change how mining companies operate and renew their licences in the country.

The proposed reforms, which have already been approved by Cabinet and are expected to be laid before Parliament, are aimed at giving the country greater control over its mineral resources, increasing local participation in the sector and ensuring mining communities benefit more from the country's natural wealth.

One of the biggest proposed changes is a reduction in the maximum duration of mining leases. Under the new framework, new mining leases will be capped at 20 years instead of 30 years, while renewals will be limited to a maximum of 10 years instead of being granted for longer periods.

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The reforms mean the government will have more opportunities to review whether mining companies are meeting their obligations before allowing them to continue operating.

Instead of companies automatically expecting long-term extensions, the government will be able to assess their performance, including how they support local communities, protect the environment and contribute to Ghana's economy.

The proposed law also seeks to discourage companies from holding mining licences for years without carrying out meaningful exploration or development work. Exploration licences will be limited to 5 years, with companies required to demonstrate progress before extensions are considered, according to Reuters.

The changes could have implications for major mining firms operating in Ghana, including South African miner Gold Fields, which operates the Tarkwa Mine in the Western Region.

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According to Bloomberg, the proposed shorter lease renewal period could complicate the company's future plans when its mining lease comes up for renewal because companies will face stricter conditions under the new legal framework.

This comes months after the government declined to renew Gold Fields' lease for the Damang Mine, with the mining concession subsequently awarded to Ghanaian-owned Engineers & Planners Limited as part of efforts to increase local participation in the mining industry.

The Damang gold mine: Ghana’s strategic asset at the centre of ownership controversy

Another major proposal is to require mining companies to sign Community Development Agreements directly with host communities.

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