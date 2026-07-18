Top 10 footballers who gained the most followers during the 2026 FIFA World Cup

The 2026 FIFA World Cup didn't just create football heroes, it also produced social media superstars. See the top 10 players who gained the most followers during the tournament, led by Cape Verde's Vozinha and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha topped Pubity's rankings, reportedly gaining 28.9 million new followers during the 2026 FIFA World Cup period, ahead of Erling Haaland and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Jude Bellingham, Endrick and Michael Olise were among the biggest social media winners, with standout performances and global popularity driving millions of new followers.

The FIFA World Cup continues to boost players' global profiles, with memorable performances, viral moments and international exposure translating into significant social media growth for football's biggest stars.

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The FIFA World Cup isn't just the biggest stage in football, it is also one of the fastest ways for players to become global stars. Millions of fans follow standout performers throughout the tournament, with memorable goals, match-winning displays and viral moments often translating into huge growth on social media.

According to figures shared by Pubity, these are the 10 footballers who gained the most followers during the 2026 FIFA World Cup period.

10. Michael Olise (France): +4.2 million followers

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Current followers: 10 million

Michael Olise continued riding on his form from club football, helping France reach the semi-finals of the tournament. France was stopped by a 2-0 loss to Spain. The winger impressed with his creativity, close control and ability to create chances in key matches. It was recorded he gained 4.2 million new followers during the tournament France will face England next to battle out third place on Saturday July 18.

9. Jude Bellingham (England): +5.3 million followers

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Current followers: 47.8 million

Already one of football's biggest stars, Jude Bellingham enhanced his reputation with another influential World Cup campaign. Despite being knocked out by Lionel Messi’s Argentina, the England midfielder produced commanding performances throughout the tournament as the Three Lions reached the semi-finals.

8. Endrick (Brazil): +5.3 million followers

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Current followers: 23.8 million

Brazilian youngster Endrick attracted global attention and was recorded to have gained 5.3 million followers after featuring in the global showpiece. Brazil were knocked out in the round of 16 by Earling Haaland’s Norway.

7. Tim Payne (New Zealand): +5.6 million followers

Current followers: 5.6 million

According to Pubity, New Zealand player Tim Payne experienced one of the biggest increases in followers during the World Cup period gaining 5.6 million followers.

READ ALSO: FIFA confirms Slavko Vincic as the referee for Argentina vs Spain World Cup final

6. Gilberto Mora (Mexico): +5.7 million followers

Current followers: 7.1 million

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The young Mexican midfielder, impressed with his performances which helped introduce him to millions of new supporters around the world. He is said to have gained 5.7 million new followers during the tournament period.

5. Lionel Messi (Argentina): +5.8 million followers

Lionel Andres Messi (Argentina) with post game celebration during Argentina and Egypt, Round of 16 FIFA World Cup, WM, Weltmeisterschaft, Fussball 2026, Atlanta Stadium, Atlanta. Thor Wegner DeFodi Images. (Photo by DeFodi Images)

Current followers: 512 million

Even in the later stages of his legendary career, Lionel Messi remains one of football's biggest attractions. Every appearance attracted enormous global attention as Argentina once again challenged for the title. His influence on and off the pitch continues to make him one of the world's most followed athletes.

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4. Neymar (Brazil): +6.5 million followers

READ ALSO: World Cup winners to receive championship rings for the first time in FIFA history

Brazil suffer World Cup setback as Neymar misses training | Getty Images

Current followers: 241 million

Despite already having one of the largest followings in world football, Neymar reportedly added another 6.5 million followers during the World Cup period. His global popularity, media attention and continued status as one of Brazil's biggest football icons helped drive engagement across social media.

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3. Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal): +10 million followers

Cristiano Ronaldo

Current followers: 676 million

Cristiano Ronaldo once again proved his unmatched global appeal. The Portuguese superstar became one of only three players on the list to gain more than 10 million followers.

2. Erling Haaland (Norway): +24 million followers

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Current followers: 68 million

Pubity reports that Erling Haaland gained 24 million followers during the World Cup period. Although Norway exited the competition in the quarter finals after being knocked out by England, Haaland remains one of football's most recognisable stars.

1. Vozinha (Cape Verde) — +28.9 million followers

Cape Verde's goalkeeper, Vozinha, celebrates with his national flag at the end of the 2026 World Cup Group H football match between Spain and Cape Verde at Atlanta Stadium in Atlanta on June 15, 2026 [AFP]

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Current followers: 29.2 million