Top 10 footballers who gained the most followers during the 2026 FIFA World Cup
Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha topped Pubity's rankings, reportedly gaining 28.9 million new followers during the 2026 FIFA World Cup period, ahead of Erling Haaland and Cristiano Ronaldo.
Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Jude Bellingham, Endrick and Michael Olise were among the biggest social media winners, with standout performances and global popularity driving millions of new followers.
The FIFA World Cup continues to boost players' global profiles, with memorable performances, viral moments and international exposure translating into significant social media growth for football's biggest stars.
The FIFA World Cup isn't just the biggest stage in football, it is also one of the fastest ways for players to become global stars. Millions of fans follow standout performers throughout the tournament, with memorable goals, match-winning displays and viral moments often translating into huge growth on social media.
According to figures shared by Pubity, these are the 10 footballers who gained the most followers during the 2026 FIFA World Cup period.
10. Michael Olise (France): +4.2 million followers
Current followers: 10 million
Michael Olise continued riding on his form from club football, helping France reach the semi-finals of the tournament. France was stopped by a 2-0 loss to Spain. The winger impressed with his creativity, close control and ability to create chances in key matches. It was recorded he gained 4.2 million new followers during the tournament France will face England next to battle out third place on Saturday July 18.
9. Jude Bellingham (England): +5.3 million followers
Current followers: 47.8 million
Already one of football's biggest stars, Jude Bellingham enhanced his reputation with another influential World Cup campaign. Despite being knocked out by Lionel Messi’s Argentina, the England midfielder produced commanding performances throughout the tournament as the Three Lions reached the semi-finals.
8. Endrick (Brazil): +5.3 million followers
Current followers: 23.8 million
Brazilian youngster Endrick attracted global attention and was recorded to have gained 5.3 million followers after featuring in the global showpiece. Brazil were knocked out in the round of 16 by Earling Haaland’s Norway.
7. Tim Payne (New Zealand): +5.6 million followers
Current followers: 5.6 million
According to Pubity, New Zealand player Tim Payne experienced one of the biggest increases in followers during the World Cup period gaining 5.6 million followers.
6. Gilberto Mora (Mexico): +5.7 million followers
Current followers: 7.1 million
The young Mexican midfielder, impressed with his performances which helped introduce him to millions of new supporters around the world. He is said to have gained 5.7 million new followers during the tournament period.
5. Lionel Messi (Argentina): +5.8 million followers
Current followers: 512 million
Even in the later stages of his legendary career, Lionel Messi remains one of football's biggest attractions. Every appearance attracted enormous global attention as Argentina once again challenged for the title. His influence on and off the pitch continues to make him one of the world's most followed athletes.
4. Neymar (Brazil): +6.5 million followers
Current followers: 241 million
Despite already having one of the largest followings in world football, Neymar reportedly added another 6.5 million followers during the World Cup period. His global popularity, media attention and continued status as one of Brazil's biggest football icons helped drive engagement across social media.
3. Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal): +10 million followers
Current followers: 676 million
Cristiano Ronaldo once again proved his unmatched global appeal. The Portuguese superstar became one of only three players on the list to gain more than 10 million followers.
2. Erling Haaland (Norway): +24 million followers
Current followers: 68 million
Pubity reports that Erling Haaland gained 24 million followers during the World Cup period. Although Norway exited the competition in the quarter finals after being knocked out by England, Haaland remains one of football's most recognisable stars.
1. Vozinha (Cape Verde) — +28.9 million followers
Current followers: 29.2 million
Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha topped Pubity's rankings after reportedly gaining almost 29 million followers. The veteran shot-stopper captured worldwide attention with a series of memorable performances as Cape Verde enjoyed a historic World Cup campaign, helping the Blue Sharks reach the round of 32.