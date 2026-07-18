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Accra-Kumasi Highway blocked as articulated truck crashes at Birimso Bridge

Josephine Amuzu
Josephine Amuzu 11:24 - 18 July 2026
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An articulated truck crash at Birimso Bridge has completely blocked the N6 Accra-Kumasi Highway, prompting the Ghana Police Service to divert traffic through Kibi and Apedwa while clearance operations continue.
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Motorists travelling between Accra and Kumasi are being advised to use alternative routes after a road crash involving a heavily loaded articulated truck caused a complete blockage of the N6 Highway at Birimso Bridge on Saturday, July 18.

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The Ghana Police Service, in a public notice shared on its official Facebook page, said the crash has cut off traffic in both the Accra-bound and Kumasi-bound directions.

READ ALSO: Mahama to Ofori-Atta: If you've done nothing wrong, return to Ghana

According to the police, officers from the Eastern South Regional Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) based in Kibi have been deployed to the scene to manage traffic and assist affected road users.

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To ease congestion, police have temporarily diverted Accra-bound vehicles through Kibi at Nsutam, while motorists travelling towards Kumasi are being redirected at Apedwa.

The diversions took effect from 10:00 a.m. on Saturday.

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The Ghana Police Service has urged motorists and other road users to cooperate with officers on the ground and follow traffic directions to ensure the smooth flow of vehicles and maintain safety.

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The police did not immediately provide details on the cause of the crash or report any casualties.

Clearance efforts are expected to continue until the articulated truck is removed and the highway is reopened to traffic.

READ ALSO: Pres. Mahama tells appointees to 'number their days' and deliver on promises

The N6 Highway, commonly known as the Accra-Kumasi Highway, is one of Ghana's busiest road corridors, linking the national capital to Kumasi and several towns in the Eastern and Ashanti regions.

The highway serves thousands of commuters, commercial vehicles and cargo trucks daily, making any disruption along the route capable of causing significant traffic delays and affecting the movement of people and goods across the country.

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