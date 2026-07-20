Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Bernard Antwi Boasiako known Popularly as Chairman Wontumi

Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Bernard Antwi Boasiako known Popularly as Chairman Wontumi

How leading NPP and NDC members reacted to Chairman Wontumi’s 20-year prison sentence

The 20-year prison sentence handed to New Patriotic Party (NPP) Ashanti Regional Chairman Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, has sparked reactions from leading members of Ghana’s two major political parties.

Chairman Wontumi’s 20-year prison sentence has triggered reactions from members of both the NPP and NDC.

NPP figures have expressed their views on the conviction of the party’s Ashanti Regional Chairman.

NDC members have also responded to the court’s decision, highlighting its political and legal significance.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Accra High Court on Monday, July 20, 2026, sentenced Mr Antwi-Boasiako after finding him guilty on six illegal mining-related charges linked to activities on the Samreboi concession in the Western Region.

The judgment, which has attracted widespread public attention due to Chairman Wontumi’s political influence and business profile, has generated responses from figures within both the NPP and the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Also Read: Pentecost church elder arrested as galamsey supervisor in Ashanti Region

New Patriotic Party (NPP) National Chairman hopeful Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi

Advertisement

Advertisement

While some NPP members have expressed concerns over the outcome and defended their colleague, NDC figures have focused on the broader implications of the case, particularly the government’s efforts to enforce laws against illegal mining.

The reactions have since dominated discussions on social media, with politicians from both sides sharing their views on the court’s decision.

The conviction of Chairman Wontumi marks one of the most high-profile illegal mining cases involving a politically exposed person in Ghana.

Chairman Wontumi

Advertisement

Advertisement

Throughout the trial, Mr Antwi-Boasiako maintained his innocence and challenged aspects of the case through his legal team. However, the High Court ruled that the prosecution had established the charges against him beyond reasonable doubt.

The court also imposed a fine of 10,000 penalty units on him, with a three-year default prison term if the fine is not paid. The custodial sentence and the default term are to run concurrently.

The case has renewed debate about the fight against illegal mining, popularly known as galamsey, and the extent to which individuals with political influence should be held accountable for environmental and mining-related offences.

Below are some of the reactions from leading members of the NPP and NDC following the court’s decision.

Advertisement