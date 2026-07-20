Social media explodes after Chairman Wontumi’s conviction and prison sentence

Ghanaians have taken to social media with mixed reactions following the conviction and sentencing of Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, over illegal mining-related offences. Here are some of the reactions online.

Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, has been convicted on all six charges related to illegal mining offences.

The High Court sentenced him to prison and imposed a fine of 10,000 penalty units, with the ruling sparking widespread reactions online.

Ghanaians have shared mixed views on social media, with some applauding the verdict while others question aspects of the decision.

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The internet has been flooded with reactions following the conviction and sentencing of Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, after the High Court found him guilty of six charges related to illegal mining.

Justice Audrey Kocuvie-Tay, presiding over the Criminal Division of the High Court, delivered the judgment on Monday, July 20, bringing to a close one of Ghana's most high-profile prosecutions involving illegal mining, popularly known as galamsey.

The court convicted Mr Antwi-Boasiako on all six charges, including assigning mineral rights without the required ministerial approval and intentionally facilitating an unlicensed mining operation, contrary to the Minerals and Mining Act, 2006 (Act 703), as amended.

READ ALSO: Chairman Wontumi jailed for 20 years after conviction on 6 illegal mining charges

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Throughout the trial, Mr Antwi-Boasiako maintained his innocence and challenged aspects of the case through his legal team. However, the High Court ruled that the prosecution had established the charges against him beyond reasonable doubt.

The court also imposed a fine of 10,000 penalty units on him, with a three-year default prison term if the fine is not paid. The custodial sentence and the default term are to run concurrently.

The conviction of Chairman Wontumi marks one of the most high-profile illegal mining cases involving a politically exposed person in Ghana.

While some Ghanaians are applauding the verdict, others are questioning its implications and fairness. Here is how Ghanaians are responding to the ruling.

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