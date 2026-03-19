Ghana faces shortage as Burkina Faso bans export of fresh tomatoes to neighbouring countries

Ghana risks tomato shortages after Burkina Faso suspends fresh tomato exports to neighbouring countries to prioritise local processing, raising concerns over supply and prices.

Ghana could face a fresh tomato shortage following a decision by Burkina Faso to suspend the export of fresh tomatoes to neighbouring countries, a move expected to disrupt supply chains across the sub-region.

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In a joint press release issued on March 16, 2026, Burkina Faso’s Ministry of Industry, Trade and Crafts and the Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Animal Resources announced an immediate ban on fresh tomato exports across its territory.

The government said the measure is aimed at ensuring adequate supply for local processing factories.

“Economic operators and the public are hereby informed that, in order to ensure the supply of national processing plants, the export of fresh tomatoes is suspended throughout the national territory until further notice,” the statement said.

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The directive also halts the issuance of Special Export Authorisations, effectively blocking new export activity. Authorities, however, granted a two-week window for exporters with existing permits to complete their shipments.

“Economic operators holding valid fresh tomato export authorisations have two (2) weeks from the date of signature of this press release to complete their export procedures. After this period, the authorisation will be considered invalid,” the statement added.

Burkina Faso further warned that violations of the directive would attract sanctions under existing regulations. It noted that any goods seized in breach of the ban would be redirected to domestic processing facilities at no cost.

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“In any case, any violation of this decision will be subject to penalties in accordance with applicable regulations,” the statement emphasised.

The government called for cooperation from all stakeholders, including border control officials and security agencies, to ensure strict enforcement of the measure. It also encouraged the public to report any breaches through designated toll-free lines.

The development is expected to have significant implications for Ghana, which relies heavily on imports from Burkina Faso to supplement domestic supply. Estimates show that Ghana spends close to $100 million annually on tomato imports from Burkina Faso alone, underscoring the country’s dependence on its northern neighbour for fresh produce.

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