Advertisement

Nigeria kick starts repatriation of citizens from South Africa amid rising Xenophobic attacks

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 12:28 - 08 June 2026
Add Pulse as a preferred source on Google
Nigeria has started repatriating over 500 citizens from South Africa following renewed xenophobic protests, joining Ghana in evacuating nationals amid rising security concerns.
Advertisement

  • Nigeria has begun evacuating citizens from South Africa following renewed anti-immigrant protests.

  • More than 500 Nigerians have been cleared for repatriation flights operated by Air Peace.

  • Ghana has also repatriated hundreds of its citizens amid rising xenophobic tensions in South Africa.

Advertisement

Nigeria will begin processes of repatriating its citizens from South Africa following renewed anti-immigrant protests and reports of targeted attacks against foreign nationals in Africa’s most industrialised economy.

According to Bloomberg, with reference to Nigeria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the first evacuation flight is scheduled to depart South Africa on Wednesday, June 10, with more than 500 Nigerians already screened and cleared for return.

READ ALSO: Ramaphosa pleads with Mahama to ask other African countries to work with South Africa amid xenophobic attacks

Reports from Bloomberg said that Kimiebi Imomotimi Ebienfa, a spokesperson for the ministry, confirmed the development in a text message, noting that preparations had been finalized for the initial group of evacuees.

Advertisement
Kimiebi Imomotimi Ebienfa, a spokesperson for the ministry
Kimiebi Imomotimi Ebienfa, a spokesperson for the ministry

READ ALSO: Ghana to evacuate 300 citizens from South Africa on May 21 amid rising safety concerns

The operation is being carried out in collaboration with Nigerian airline Air Peace, which will handle the repatriation flights, beginning with an aircraft expected to carry about 270 passengers.

The evacuation comes in response to escalating xenophobic tensions in South Africa, where anti-immigrant demonstrations have triggered concern among several African governments over the safety of their nationals.

Xenophobic attacks in South Africa
Xenophobic attacks in South Africa
Advertisement

READ ALSO: Another African nation joins Ghana in evacuating citizens from South Africa amid anti-migrant attacks

South Africa has in recent months witnessed renewed protests targeting foreign nationals, driven by public frustration over unemployment, crime and pressure on public services.

In response to growing pressure, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa condemned these actions.

The evacuation follows similar actions by other African countries. Ghana recently repatriated 654 of its citizens from South Africa amid rising concerns over their safety. Malawi followed in the same manner.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update Me
Latest Videos
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
News
04.12.2025
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
Ghana's Passport: Full breakdown of features, fees, ranking and everything you need to know
News
08.06.2026
Ghana's Passport: Full breakdown of features, fees, ranking and everything you need to know
Nigeria kick starts repatriation of citizens from South Africa amid rising Xenophobic attacks
News
08.06.2026
Nigeria kick starts repatriation of citizens from South Africa amid rising Xenophobic attacks
'I get paid $1m per show in Ghana' — Shatta Wale speaks on why he rejects foreign gigs
Entertainment
08.06.2026
'I get paid $1m per show in Ghana' — Shatta Wale speaks on why he rejects foreign gigs
Here’s how Michael Essien’s wife, helped keep Como 1907 alive
Sports
08.06.2026
Here’s how Michael Essien’s wife, helped keep Como 1907 alive
Kwasi Kyei Darkwah KKD
Entertainment
08.06.2026
KKD reveals the advice that convinced him to marry at a young age
Ramaphosa pleads with Mahama to ask other African countries to work with South Africa amid xenophobic attacks
News
08.06.2026
Ramaphosa pleads with Mahama to ask other African countries to work with South Africa amid xenophobic attacks