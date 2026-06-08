Nigeria kick starts repatriation of citizens from South Africa amid rising Xenophobic attacks

Nigeria has started repatriating over 500 citizens from South Africa following renewed xenophobic protests, joining Ghana in evacuating nationals amid rising security concerns.

Nigeria has begun evacuating citizens from South Africa following renewed anti-immigrant protests.

More than 500 Nigerians have been cleared for repatriation flights operated by Air Peace.

Ghana has also repatriated hundreds of its citizens amid rising xenophobic tensions in South Africa.

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Nigeria will begin processes of repatriating its citizens from South Africa following renewed anti-immigrant protests and reports of targeted attacks against foreign nationals in Africa’s most industrialised economy.

According to Bloomberg, with reference to Nigeria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the first evacuation flight is scheduled to depart South Africa on Wednesday, June 10, with more than 500 Nigerians already screened and cleared for return.

READ ALSO: Ramaphosa pleads with Mahama to ask other African countries to work with South Africa amid xenophobic attacks

Reports from Bloomberg said that Kimiebi Imomotimi Ebienfa, a spokesperson for the ministry, confirmed the development in a text message, noting that preparations had been finalized for the initial group of evacuees.

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Kimiebi Imomotimi Ebienfa, a spokesperson for the ministry

READ ALSO: Ghana to evacuate 300 citizens from South Africa on May 21 amid rising safety concerns

The operation is being carried out in collaboration with Nigerian airline Air Peace, which will handle the repatriation flights, beginning with an aircraft expected to carry about 270 passengers.

The evacuation comes in response to escalating xenophobic tensions in South Africa, where anti-immigrant demonstrations have triggered concern among several African governments over the safety of their nationals.

Xenophobic attacks in South Africa

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South Africa has in recent months witnessed renewed protests targeting foreign nationals, driven by public frustration over unemployment, crime and pressure on public services.

In response to growing pressure, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa condemned these actions.