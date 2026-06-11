2026 FIFA World Cup: Mexico beat 9-man South Africa in World Cup opener

Mexico kicked off the 2026 FIFA World Cup in impressive fashion with a 2-0 victory over South Africa in a dramatic Group A clash that saw three players sent off at Mexico City Stadium on Thursday.

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Goals from Julián Quiñones and Raúl Jiménez secured all three points for the co-hosts, while South Africa's hopes were severely damaged after Yaya Sithole and substitute Themba Zwane received red cards during a chaotic encounter.

Mexico started brightly and nearly took an early lead when veteran striker Raúl Jiménez, making his first World Cup start despite appearing in four editions of the tournament, forced a superb save from South African goalkeeper Ronwen Williams within the opening five minutes.

However, the breakthrough arrived shortly afterwards following a costly mistake from Williams. The goalkeeper's misplaced pass left Sithole under pressure, and his heavy touch was quickly seized upon by Erik Lira. The midfielder laid the ball off to Quiñones, who calmly set himself before firing a low shot through Williams' legs to give Mexico the lead. The strike became the earliest goal scored in a World Cup opening match since 2006.

Mexico continued to dominate proceedings, with Jiménez denied again by Williams before Quiñones came close to doubling the advantage when his effort struck the post.

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South Africa struggled to create meaningful chances and generated little attacking threat throughout the first half. Their situation worsened shortly after the restart when Sithole brought down Brian Gutierrez as the Mexican attacker raced clear on goal. Referee Wilton Pereira Sampaio had no hesitation in showing a straight red card, reducing South Africa to ten men.

The match also witnessed a historic moment when Gilberto Mora entered from the bench to become the youngest player ever to represent a host nation at the FIFA World Cup at 17 years and 240 days old.

Mexico soon capitalised on their numerical advantage. Jiménez finally scored his long-awaited first World Cup goal in the 67th minute, rising to head home a dangerous cross from Roberto Alvarado and double his side's lead.

South Africa's evening went from bad to worse when a VAR review resulted in substitute Themba Zwane being shown a straight red card for violent conduct following an off-the-ball altercation with Alvarado, leaving the visitors with nine players.