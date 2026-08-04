BRUHM Ghana honours Football legends Rev. Osei Kofi, Ibrahim Sunday and others at BRUHM Honours Legends Dinner

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BRUHM Ghana, one of the world's leading home appliances and consumer electronics brands, honoured five of Ghana's most celebrated football legends at the BRUHM Honours Legends Dinner, held at the Alisa Hotel in North Ridge, Accra, on Friday, July 31, 2026.The evening also brought together football personalities, business leaders, sports stakeholders and other dignitaries to celebrate the achievements and legacies of the former players.

Hosted by award-winning sports journalist Mustapha Nabila Abdulai, the event formed part of BRUHM Ghana's 40th anniversary celebrations and paid tribute to the remarkable contributions of Rev. Osei Kofi, Ibrahim Sunday, Mohammed Polo, Nii Odartey Lamptey and Dan Quaye, whose achievements have left an enduring legacy in Ghanaian football and continue to inspire generations.

“At BRUHM, we believe our impact should extend far beyond the products we bring into people's homes," said Roshanak Taheri, Head of Marketing at BRUHM Global. "Our presence in Ghana is rooted in building meaningful connections with the people and communities we serve. We are proud to celebrate individuals whose passion, resilience and achievements continue to inspire others and contribute to the nation's growth. Supporting these stories is an important part of who we are as a brand, and we remain committed to creating initiatives that leave a lasting positive impact."

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Guests were treated to an exclusive premiere of The BRUHM Honours Legends documentary, a heartfelt film that captures the stories, experiences and reflections of our celebrated football icons whose contributions have helped shape the nation's football legacy.

The evening was further enriched by vibrant cultural performances from the Ayida Kultural Legacy Group, whose drumming, singing and dance celebrated Ghana's rich heritage. MC of the night, Mustapha Nabila Abdulai, also shared memorable moments from his interviews with the honourees, offering guests deeper insight into their remarkable journeys, enduring legacy and the impact they continue to have on Ghanaian football.

"Our sporting legends have brought pride and inspiration to Ghana, and it is important that we celebrate them while they are here to receive our appreciation," said Veronica Comey, Deputy Director General of the Ghana Sports Authority. "We commend BRUHM Ghana for recognising these icons and helping to preserve Ghana's sporting heritage. Initiatives like this inspire future generations and highlight the important role the private sector can play in celebrating national excellence."

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As part of the evening, each of the five football legends received a 55-inch BRUHM television and a Refrigerator as recognition for their contributions to Ghana's football legacy.

“It is truly humbling to be celebrated for our contribution to Ghanaian football while we are still here to share in this moment. We are grateful to BRUHM Ghana for this thoughtful honour and hope our journey continues to inspire the next generation of footballers to dream big and serve the nation with pride." shares Rev. Osei Kofi, the 1963-1965 AFCON Winner and affectionately called “The Wizard Dribbler”

Awurakua Antwi, Marketing Manager for BRÜHM Ghana and Somotex Ghana Limited, said the campaign reflected the brand’s long-standing relationship with Ghanaian families.

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“For decades, BRÜHM has been part of Ghanaian homes, where families have gathered around their televisions to celebrate victories, relive unforgettable matches, and create memories that last a lifetime. BRÜHM Honours Legends is our way of celebrating the heroes behind those memories and ensuring their stories continue to inspire future generations.”

The BRUHM Honours Legends Dinner served as a tribute to the men whose talent, dedication and sacrifices helped build Ghana's football culture and created memories that continue to inspire fans across generations.

ABOUT BRUHM

BRUHM is a trusted consumer electronics and home appliances brand committed to delivering innovative, reliable and energy-efficient products that enhance everyday living. With a growing presence across Africa, BRUHM offers a wide range of televisions, refrigerators, air conditioners, washing machines, kitchen appliances and other home solutions designed to meet the evolving needs of modern households.