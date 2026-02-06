President Mahama addressing the 80th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York on Thursday, 25 September 2025

President Mahama addressing the 80th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York on Thursday, 25 September 2025

'I wore a smock to the UN' – President Mahama ‘surprised’ by reactions in Zambia

President John Mahama defends wearing a Fugu smock during the Ghana–Zambia Business Dialogue, saying, “I gave him a fugu,” while highlighting its cultural importance and economic benefits for local artisans.

President John Mahama has addressed the attention surrounding his choice of attire during the Ghana-Zambia Business Dialogue in Lusaka, expressing surprise that his traditional Ghanaian garment only attracted widespread notice during his visit to Zambia, despite having worn it on global platforms such as the United Nations.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking to JoyNews after the dialogue, President Mahama explained the historical significance of the attire.

“It’s called a smock in English, but in our language, some people call it Fugu, some call it Batakari. This is a traditional dress that is made by a local industry and is part of our culture. It is worn by royalty and in the past it was worn by warriors for fortification,” he said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He recalled the iconic moment of Ghana’s independence, noting that Dr Kwame Nkrumah and the freedom fighters also wore the smock on that historic day.

“I wore the smock to the United Nations, the highest platform in the world. I’m surprised that Zambians didn’t notice it then. Everybody is talking about that speech, and I was wearing a smock,” he added.

President Mahama highlighted the unexpected economic boost the attention has brought to local textile producers.

“I am sure the smock sellers will be very happy. By the power of social media, I’ve given them branding and marketing that they couldn’t ever have dreamed of,” he said, noting a surge in online searches for Fugu, Batakari, and Smock.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He also revealed that the visit included a cultural exchange with Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema.

“I gave him a fugu. What I wore, I gave him one of that,” Mahama said, adding that President Hichilema had expressed interest in ordering more to share with fellow Zambians.

President Mahama emphasised that promoting local industry remains a central focus of his leadership, blending cultural pride with economic opportunity.

Advertisement

Advertisement