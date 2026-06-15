EC leadership shake-up as 2 deputies leave post; Bossman Asare resigns and Samuel Tettey retires

• Dr Bossman Asare has resigned as EC Deputy Chairperson for Corporate Affairs, effective 31 July 2026, to return to academia. • Samuel Tettey, Deputy Chairperson for Operations, has retired, with a replacement nominee already before the Council of State. • The twin departures mark one of the biggest leadership shake-ups at the Electoral Commission in recent years.

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The Electoral Commission (EC) is set for a major leadership transition following the resignation of the deputy chairperson in charge of corporate affairs, Dr Bossman Asare, and the retirement of the deputy chairperson in charge of operations, Samuel Tettey.

The development was confirmed by Minister for Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, during the Government Accountability Series on Monday, 15 June 2026.

According to the minister, Dr Asare has formally submitted his resignation and will leave office on 31 July 2026. He said the deputy chairperson indicated in his resignation letter that he intends to return to academia and continue his work at the University of Ghana.

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Mr Kwakye Ofosu added that Dr Asare expressed appreciation to President John Mahama and the people of Ghana for the opportunity to serve at the Electoral Commission.

At the same briefing, the minister also confirmed that Samuel Tettey, the EC's deputy chairperson in charge of operations, has retired from office, bringing an end to his tenure at the commission.

The simultaneous departure of two senior officials marks one of the most significant leadership changes at the Electoral Commission in recent years and will require the appointment of new deputies to fill both positions.

Providing an update on the replacement process, Mr Kwakye Ofosu disclosed that steps are already underway to fill the vacancy created by Mr Tettey's retirement.

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"I can confirm that EC Deputy Commissioner Samuel Tettey has retired, and processes are underway for his replacement. Indeed, a name has been submitted to the Council of State, and they are considering the person," he said.

He explained that once the Council of State completes its consideration of the nominee, an official announcement will be made. A separate process will then be initiated to appoint a successor to Dr Asare following his departure at the end of July.