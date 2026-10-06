Rains to hit Accra, thunderstorms expected in Kumasi and other parts of Ghana this evening: See latest GMet forecast

Accra could see evening rain, with a 40% chance forecast by GMet and temperatures reaching 32°C in the afternoon.

Kumasi is expected to experience thunderstorms with rain in the evening, also with a 40% chance.

GMet says isolated to scattered rain or thunderstorms are possible across several parts of Ghana later in the day.

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Residents in Accra and Kumasi should expect different weather conditions on Tuesday, October 6, 2026, with the Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) forecasting possible rain in Accra and thunderstorms in Kumasi later in the day and evening.

The forecast was issued at 5:00 am UTC and is valid for 18 hours.

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The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet)

According to GMet, Accra was expected to have partly cloudy conditions in the morning, followed by sunny periods in the afternoon, then there is a 40% chance of rain in the evening, with temperatures expected to reach 32°C in the afternoon before dropping to about 26°C in the evening.

In Kumasi, misty weather was expected in the morning, with a 40% chance of mist. The afternoon is expected to have sunny intervals, while the evening could see thunderstorms with rain, also with a 40% chance.

Thunderstorms to hit parts of Ghana from afternoon to evening – GMet

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GMet's forecast shows that partly to mostly cloudy conditions were expected to affect many parts of the country in the morning. Mist is expected particularly over forest and mountainous areas, which could reduce visibility.

The agency also expects the weather to become sunnier during the day, although isolated to scattered thunderstorms or rain could develop later over the northern, transition, middle and coastal sectors.

Evening forecast for selected cities

City Afternoon Evening Accra Sunny periods, 32°C Rain (40%), 26°C Kumasi Sunny intervals, 31°C Thunderstorms with rain (40%), 26°C Takoradi Rain (40%), 30°C Mostly cloudy, 25°C Cape Coast Rain (40%), 30°C Mostly cloudy, 25°C Koforidua Rain (40%), 33°C Rain (40%), 25°C Ho Thunderstorms with rain (40%), 33°C Rain (40%), 26°C Tamale Thunderstorms with rain (40%), 32°C Thunderstorms with rain (40%), 25°C Bolgatanga Thunderstorms with rain (40%), 33°C Thunderstorms with rain (40%), 26°C

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