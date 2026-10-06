Advertisement

Rains to hit Accra, thunderstorms expected in Kumasi and other parts of Ghana this evening: See latest GMet forecast

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 11:35 - 06 October 2026
Rain in coastal Ghana
Rain in coastal Ghana
Advertisement

  • Accra could see evening rain, with a 40% chance forecast by GMet and temperatures reaching 32°C in the afternoon.

  • Kumasi is expected to experience thunderstorms with rain in the evening, also with a 40% chance.

  • GMet says isolated to scattered rain or thunderstorms are possible across several parts of Ghana later in the day.

Advertisement

Residents in Accra and Kumasi should expect different weather conditions on Tuesday, October 6, 2026, with the Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) forecasting possible rain in Accra and thunderstorms in Kumasi later in the day and evening.

READ ALSO: University of Ghana, UCC among top 10 best Universities in Africa: See latest ranking (2027)

The forecast was issued at 5:00 am UTC and is valid for 18 hours.

Advertisement

READ ALSO: GSA suspends pre-shipment inspection for used vehicles imported into Ghana, new date to be announced

The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet)
The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet)

According to GMet, Accra was expected to have partly cloudy conditions in the morning, followed by sunny periods in the afternoon, then there is a 40% chance of rain in the evening, with temperatures expected to reach 32°C in the afternoon before dropping to about 26°C in the evening.

In Kumasi, misty weather was expected in the morning, with a 40% chance of mist. The afternoon is expected to have sunny intervals, while the evening could see thunderstorms with rain, also with a 40% chance.

Thunderstorms to hit parts of Ghana from afternoon to evening – GMet
Advertisement

GMet's forecast shows that partly to mostly cloudy conditions were expected to affect many parts of the country in the morning. Mist is expected particularly over forest and mountainous areas, which could reduce visibility.

The agency also expects the weather to become sunnier during the day, although isolated to scattered thunderstorms or rain could develop later over the northern, transition, middle and coastal sectors.

READ ALSO: Pres. Mahama pardons 863 convicts to mark Ghana’s 70th Independence Anniversary

Evening forecast for selected cities

City

Afternoon

Evening

Accra

Sunny periods, 32°C

Rain (40%), 26°C

Kumasi

Sunny intervals, 31°C

Thunderstorms with rain (40%), 26°C

Takoradi

Rain (40%), 30°C

Mostly cloudy, 25°C

Cape Coast

Rain (40%), 30°C

Mostly cloudy, 25°C

Koforidua

Rain (40%), 33°C

Rain (40%), 25°C

Ho

Thunderstorms with rain (40%), 33°C

Rain (40%), 26°C

Tamale

Thunderstorms with rain (40%), 32°C

Thunderstorms with rain (40%), 25°C

Bolgatanga

Thunderstorms with rain (40%), 33°C

Thunderstorms with rain (40%), 26°C

Advertisement

Full Forecast

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
News
04.12.2025
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
Bank of Ghana
News
06.10.2026
BoG names 20 unlicensed loan apps and warns Ghanaians against using them
Riot police storm pitch as Guatemala vs Suriname ends in explosive Nations League brawl [Video]
Sports
06.10.2026
Riot police storm pitch as Guatemala vs Suriname ends in explosive Nations League brawl [Video]
Daddy Lumba’s son announces December 19 memorial concert
Entertainment
06.10.2026
Daddy Lumba’s son announces December 19 memorial concert
Genital warts: 7 things women should know about HPV
Lifestyle
06.10.2026
Genital warts: 7 things women should know about HPV
Scene of domestic violence
Lifestyle
06.10.2026
8 things to do if you are experiencing domestic violence and who to call for help
Woodin Launches Main Ready-To-Wear Collection, "Simulation De Woodin"
Lifestyle
06.10.2026
Woodin Launches Main Ready-To-Wear Collection, "Simulation De Woodin"