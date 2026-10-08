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Ghana@70: Accra set for major road upgrade ahead of 2027 Independence anniversary

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 04:58 - 08 October 2026
The Minister for Roads and Highways, Governs Kwame Agbodza.
Accra is set for a major road upgrade ahead of Ghana’s 70th Independence anniversary in March 2027, with the government planning improvements to principal roads across the capital.
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  • Accra’s principal roads will undergo upgrades ahead of Ghana’s 70th Independence anniversary.

  • Gov’t also plans to dualise the Tema-Osu road towards the old Winneba road.

  • Agbodza says the projects will preserve Accra’s historical heritage.

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The Minister for Roads and Highways, Governs Kwame Agbodza, disclosed the plans on Wednesday, October 7, 2026, during a courtesy call on the Ga Mantse, His Royal Majesty King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II.

According to the Minister, President John Dramani Mahama has directed the Roads and Highways Ministry to improve key roads in Accra before the anniversary celebrations.

Also Read: DVLA explains why motorists pay delinquency charges for expired licences

“Ghana will be 70 years next year. The president has directed that we do a facelift on principal roads in Accra before March next year,” Agbodza said.

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Osu
Osu

The planned works are expected to form part of preparations to improve the capital’s appearance and road infrastructure as Ghana marks seven decades of independence.

Also Read: New Road Traffic Regulations L.I. 2519: List of offences, penalties and jail terms you need to know

Mr Agbodza also announced plans to dualise the road linking Tema to Osu, with an extension towards the old Winneba road.

He said the project would help reduce pressure on the Kasoa Road, which is one of the major routes serving commuters between Accra and communities in the Central Region.

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Roads and Highways Minister, Kwame Governs Agbodza
Roads and Highways Minister, Kwame Governs Agbodza

Beyond road improvements, the Minister said the government was mindful of preserving Accra’s historical character as the city undergoes modernisation.

Also Read: Ghana's $2bn Accra-Kumasi expressway: Route, interchanges, and other key details about the 198.7km project

“We are sensitive to our heritage as a people. We will not willingly or just carelessly destroy any place of historical importance to our city or to any part of our country,” he said.

He therefore called on traditional authorities and other stakeholders to work with the government to ensure the planned development does not undermine sites of historical importance.

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“We need the support of you and all stakeholders so that we can do this together while modernizing the city but not losing our heritage,” he added.

Also Read: Re-introduction of road tolls: Will transport fares go up? What commuters must expect

The government’s plans come as preparations for Ghana@70 gather pace, with Accra expected to play a central role in activities marking the country’s 70th year of independence.

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