Ghana@70: Accra set for major road upgrade ahead of 2027 Independence anniversary

Accra is set for a major road upgrade ahead of Ghana’s 70th Independence anniversary in March 2027, with the government planning improvements to principal roads across the capital.

Accra’s principal roads will undergo upgrades ahead of Ghana’s 70th Independence anniversary.

Gov’t also plans to dualise the Tema-Osu road towards the old Winneba road.

Agbodza says the projects will preserve Accra’s historical heritage.

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The Minister for Roads and Highways, Governs Kwame Agbodza, disclosed the plans on Wednesday, October 7, 2026, during a courtesy call on the Ga Mantse, His Royal Majesty King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II.

According to the Minister, President John Dramani Mahama has directed the Roads and Highways Ministry to improve key roads in Accra before the anniversary celebrations.

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“Ghana will be 70 years next year. The president has directed that we do a facelift on principal roads in Accra before March next year,” Agbodza said.

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Osu

The planned works are expected to form part of preparations to improve the capital’s appearance and road infrastructure as Ghana marks seven decades of independence.

Mr Agbodza also announced plans to dualise the road linking Tema to Osu, with an extension towards the old Winneba road.

He said the project would help reduce pressure on the Kasoa Road, which is one of the major routes serving commuters between Accra and communities in the Central Region.

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Roads and Highways Minister, Kwame Governs Agbodza

Beyond road improvements, the Minister said the government was mindful of preserving Accra’s historical character as the city undergoes modernisation.

“We are sensitive to our heritage as a people. We will not willingly or just carelessly destroy any place of historical importance to our city or to any part of our country,” he said.

He therefore called on traditional authorities and other stakeholders to work with the government to ensure the planned development does not undermine sites of historical importance.

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“We need the support of you and all stakeholders so that we can do this together while modernizing the city but not losing our heritage,” he added.