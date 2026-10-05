GPL WK 5 Round-Up: Asante Kotoko win, Hearts of Oak draw as Aduana beat All Blacks

GPL WK 5 Round-Up: Asante Kotoko win, Hearts of Oak draw as Aduana beat All Blacks

GPL WK 5 Round-Up: Asante Kotoko win, Hearts of Oak draw as Aduana beat All Blacks

Asante Kotoko returned to winning ways, Hearts of Oak drew with Dreams FC, while Aduana FC came from behind to beat Swedru All Blacks in GPL Week 5.

Asante Kotoko returned to winning ways, Hearts of Oak were held to a goalless draw, while Aduana FC completed a comeback victory over Swedru All Blacks as the Ghana Premier League entered Matchday 5.

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Kotoko edge Karela United

Asante Kotoko vs Karela United

Asante Kotoko marked their first Ghana Premier League match since the departure of Eric Tinkler with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Karela United at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Thursday.

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Isaac Opoku Agyemang scored inside the opening four minutes to give the Porcupine Warriors an early lead and ultimately secure all three points.

Kotoko, who were looking to bounce back after failing to win their previous two league matches, maintained their advantage despite Karela's attempts to find an equalizer.

The visitors created some pressure after the break, but Kotoko's defense remained organized to preserve the clean sheet.

The victory gives Kotoko a much-needed boost following last weekend's 2-0 defeat to Aduana FC, a result that preceded Tinkler's departure.

For Karela, the defeat halted their momentum after their impressive 1-0 win over Hearts of Oak in Matchday 4.

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Hearts of Oak held by Dreams FC

Dreams FC v Hearts of Oak

Hearts of Oak were held to a 0-0 draw by Dreams FC at the University of Ghana Stadium on Saturday.

Dreams FC created several promising opportunities, particularly after the interval, but Hearts goalkeeper Benjamin Asare produced important saves to keep the game goalless.

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Joel Agbovi came close to breaking the deadlock before Asare denied him, while Razak also saw a powerful effort saved by the Hearts goalkeeper.

The Phobians had opportunities of their own, with Kwesi Asmah testing Rahman Osman and Yaw Baafi failing to capitalize on a one-on-one chance.

The result extends Hearts' inconsistent run after a strong start to the campaign.

Hearts opened the season with a 4-0 victory over Berekum Chelsea and a 2-1 win over Bibiani Gold Stars but have since drawn with Bechem United, lost to Karela United, and are now held by Dreams FC.

Aduana FC completes a comeback against the All Blacks

Aduana Stars vs All Blacks

Aduana FC came from behind to beat Swedru All Blacks 2-1 in a thrilling encounter at the Nana Agyemang Badu I Park in Dormaa.

The Swedru All Blacks made a perfect start when William Danquah scored in the fourth minute to put the visitors ahead.

Aduana responded before half-time, with Stephen Amankona restoring parity in the 36th minute.

The hosts continued to push for a winner after the break and were rewarded in the 85th minute when they were awarded a penalty.

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Amankona stepped up and calmly converted from the spot to complete his brace and hand Aduana all three points.

Swedru All Blacks could not find a late equalizer as the Ogya Boys held on to complete the comeback.

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