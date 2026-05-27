Everything you need to know about Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha explained

To celebrate this festival wholeheartedly today and beyond, let’s remind you that both festivals share a core emphasis on gratitude, charity, and brings community together — one marks the joyous conclusion of Ramadan, the Islamic holy month of fasting, while the other commemorates Prophet Ibrahim’s absolute willingness to sacrifice his son out of devotion to God. The tale of Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha.

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On this episode of ‘BEHIND THE LENS with Queen Liz’, hosted by Elizabeth Essuman, Islamic apologist UTI Dawah joins to not just celebrate this year’s festival, but to throw more light, dissect to the minimum level of understanding for viewers and listeners alike to grasp the main purpose of the two festivals, cum he walks us through why the two remain among the most revered spiritual celebrations on the Islamic calendar.

With Eid Al-Fitr, which marks the culmination of Ramadan, the holy month of fasting in the Islamic calendar; it's a time for Muslims to celebrate the end of fasting with prayers, feasting and acts of charity. This period introduces faithfuls to the concept of gratitude and compassion through discussions about Ramadan and Eid Al-Fitr.

While specific dates may vary each year due to the lunar calendar, Eid Al-Fitr typically follows the conclusion of Ramadan. This year for example, Ramadan is started from Wednesday 18th February and ended on Friday 20th March, with Eid Al-Fitr celebrations; then enter Eid Al-Adha which began in the evening of the Tuesday 26th May and will end on Saturday 30th May 2026.

In contrast to Eid Al-Fitr, Eid Al-Adha, also known as the 'Festival of Sacrifice', commemorates the story of Prophet Ibrahim willingness to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to Allah. This festival emphasises themes of faith, sacrifice, and generosity. Islamic faithfuls are taught and reminded about the importance of empathy, gratitude, and giving back to those in need.

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One may ask, what are the differences — while both Eids are occasions for celebration and prayer, they hold distinct differences. Eid Al-Fitr marks the end of Ramadan and is characterised by feasting, gift-giving, and acts of charity. On the other hand, Eid Al-Adha coincides with the culmination of the Hajj pilgrimage and focuses on sacrifice, reflection, and communal prayers.

The subject of Eid al-Adha and Eid al-Fitr in Islam has been truthfully broken down in this episode, and the take-home pack is simple — for both believers, unbelievers, and faithfuls alike, Islam as a religion is to inspire and unify humanity with compassion.

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