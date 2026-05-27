GMet releases weather update for today, May 27 with expected rains in the afternoon and evening - See affected areas
The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has issued its 24-hour national weather forecast for today, May 27, 2026, warning residents in southern and coastal sectors to prepare for afternoon and evening downpours, while northern territories face late-day storms after a scorching afternoon.
Coastal & Southern Areas:
Continuous Rain: Axim faces the highest risk, with rain factored into both afternoon and evening blocks.
Afternoon Showers: Cape Coast and Takoradi will experience direct afternoon rainfall, with Takoradi transitioning into heavy thunderstorms by evening.
Evening Thunderstorms (TSRA): Residents in Accra, Aflao, Kasoa, and Ho should prepare for sudden evening thunderstorms following a humid afternoon peaking around 30°C
Middle Belt & Forest Areas
Kumasi, Obuasi, and Tarkwa: Sunny intervals will quickly give way to evening thunderstorms and rain.
Koforidua and Akim Oda: Thunderstorms are predicted to hit earlier here, beginning in the afternoon (30% chance) and intensifying through the evening.
Sefwi Bekwai: This area holds the highest evening storm probability in the region at a 60% chance of heavy rain.
Sunyani, Goaso, and Techiman: Temperatures will peak at a hot 33°C during sunny afternoon intervals before evening storms roll in.
Northern Cities
Tamale, Yendi, Bolgatanga, and Nalerigu: After a clear, sunny afternoon, these areas face a 30% chance of sudden thunderstorms and rain later in the evening.
Wa, Bole, and Damongo: These areas are expected to remain the safest from precipitation, transitioning smoothly from afternoon sun to safe, partly cloudy night skies.
Marine operators are also urged to exercise extreme caution as officials confirm the state of the sea is currently ROUGH.
Safety Advisory for the Public
For Motorists:
Reduce speed immediately during downpours.
Maintain safe distances between vehicles due to slippery road conditions and low visibility.
For Pedestrians and Residents:
Avoid moving through flooded roads and drainage channels. Water levels can rise unexpectedly.
Seek shelter indoors and avoid standing under trees or near unstable structures.
Stay away from electric poles and power lines to reduce the risk of electrical hazards.
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