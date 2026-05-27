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GMet releases weather update for today, May 27 with expected rains in the afternoon and evening - See affected areas

Josephine Amuzu
Josephine Amuzu 06:45 - 27 May 2026
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GMet releases weather update for today, May 27 with expected rains in the afternoon and evening
Ghana 24-hour weather forecast for May 27, 2026: Morning mist, rough seas, and afternoon thunderstorms expected across Accra, Kumasi, and southern regions.
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The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has issued its 24-hour national weather forecast for today, May 27, 2026, warning residents in southern and coastal sectors to prepare for afternoon and evening downpours, while northern territories face late-day storms after a scorching afternoon.

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Coastal & Southern Areas:

Continuous Rain: Axim faces the highest risk, with rain factored into both afternoon and evening blocks.

Afternoon Showers: Cape Coast and Takoradi will experience direct afternoon rainfall, with Takoradi transitioning into heavy thunderstorms by evening.

Evening Thunderstorms (TSRA): Residents in Accra, Aflao, Kasoa, and Ho should prepare for sudden evening thunderstorms following a humid afternoon peaking around 30°C

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READ ALSO: Top 5 essential precautions to take during the rainy season

Middle Belt & Forest Areas

Kumasi, Obuasi, and Tarkwa: Sunny intervals will quickly give way to evening thunderstorms and rain.

Koforidua and Akim Oda: Thunderstorms are predicted to hit earlier here, beginning in the afternoon (30% chance) and intensifying through the evening.

Sefwi Bekwai: This area holds the highest evening storm probability in the region at a 60% chance of heavy rain.

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Sunyani, Goaso, and Techiman: Temperatures will peak at a hot 33°C during sunny afternoon intervals before evening storms roll in.

READ ALSO: Be careful in these 7 flood-prone areas in Accra during the rainy season

Northern Cities

Tamale, Yendi, Bolgatanga, and Nalerigu: After a clear, sunny afternoon, these areas face a 30% chance of sudden thunderstorms and rain later in the evening.

Wa, Bole, and Damongo: These areas are expected to remain the safest from precipitation, transitioning smoothly from afternoon sun to safe, partly cloudy night skies.

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Marine operators are also urged to exercise extreme caution as officials confirm the state of the sea is currently ROUGH.

READ ALSO: 10 things you do in the rain that could get you struck by lightning

Safety Advisory for the Public

For Motorists:

  • Reduce speed immediately during downpours.

  • Maintain safe distances between vehicles due to slippery road conditions and low visibility.

For Pedestrians and Residents:

  • Avoid moving through flooded roads and drainage channels. Water levels can rise unexpectedly.

  • Seek shelter indoors and avoid standing under trees or near unstable structures.

  • Stay away from electric poles and power lines to reduce the risk of electrical hazards.

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GMet releases weather update for today, May 27 with expected rains in the afternoon and evening - See affected areas
News
27.05.2026
GMet releases weather update for today, May 27 with expected rains in the afternoon and evening - See affected areas