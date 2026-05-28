Ras Kuuku says Stonebwoy’s TGMA success driven by heavy investment in music business

For over a decade, the Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year category at the Telecel Ghana Music Awards has been shaped largely by the dominance of Stonebwoy, whose latest victory has extended his record to 10 wins in the category.

Stonebwoy has won his 10th Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year award at the Telecel Ghana Music Awards, strengthening his long-standing dominance in the category.

Ras Kuuku says Stonebwoy’s success is not due to lack of competition but stronger investment in promotion and marketing.

The discussion has reignited debate about competitiveness in Ghana’s reggae/dancehall scene, with only Ras Kuuku (2020) and Epixode (2021) breaking Stonebwoy’s streak in 12 years.

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Out of 12 years, only two artistes have managed to disrupt his winning streak, Ras Kuuku in 2020 and Epixode in 2021, a pattern that has fuelled ongoing debate about competitiveness within Ghana’s reggae and dancehall space.

Rather than viewing Stonebwoy’s repeated success as a lack of rivalry, Ras Kuuku is reframing the conversation, pointing instead to differences in investment, branding, and industry strategy among artistes.

Speaking in an interview with Graphic Showbiz on Monday, 25 May, the Wo hitmaker stressed that all artistes in the genre are actively working hard, but outcomes differ based on resources and promotion.

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He explained;

Everybody is working hard. It’s not true that the other artistes are sleeping. Stonebwoy invests more money into the business than most of us. He understands the business side very well and puts a lot into promotion and marketing. The more money you invest, the bigger the visibility

He further argued that success in the category is not only about talent or consistency, but also the scale of investment behind each project.

He added;

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When one person puts far more money into the craft, the results will also be different. I’m happy he’s investing in the industry because it helps the genre grow

Beyond the awards debate, Ras Kuuku also used the moment to reflect on his emotionally charged performance during the tribute segment for late highlife legend Daddy Lumba at this year’s TGMA ceremony.

The performance drew widespread praise online, with many fans commending his vocal strength and emotional delivery, describing it as one of the standout moments of the night.

For Ras Kuuku, however, the tribute carried deep personal meaning, shaped by past interactions with the music icon.

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He recalled a memorable encounter during a birthday celebration where Daddy Lumba’s reaction left a lasting impression on him.

He said;

He hugged me three times after the performance and even called me the next day. So performing for him again at the Ghana Music Awards was one of the biggest moments for me

He went on to praise the late musician’s legacy, adding:

He stated;

When it comes to music, nobody compares to Daddy Lumba. In songwriting, performance, lyrics, style and voice, I don’t think Ghana has produced anybody like him. His impact remains unmatched

Following the tribute, discussions also emerged online about Ras Kuuku’s absence from TGMA Male Vocal Performance nominations despite his vocal ability. He, however, dismissed any suggestion of being overlooked.

“When it comes to reggae and dancehall in Ghana, nobody has a voice like mine. You can’t mention top vocalists in Ghana without mentioning Ras Kuuku,” he declared.