Advertisement

Sammy Gyamfi wins overall best CEO – Public Sector at 2026 Ghana CEO Summit

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 16:53 - 28 May 2026
Add Pulse as a preferred source on Google
Sammy Gyamfi has won Overall Best CEO of the Year in the Public Sector at the 2026 Ghana CEO Summit.
The Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Gold Board, Sammy Gyamfi, has been named Overall Best CEO of the Year in the Public Sector at the 2026 Ghana CEO Summit held at the Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City in Accra.
Advertisement

  • Sammy Gyamfi has won Overall Best CEO of the Year in the Public Sector at the 2026 Ghana CEO Summit.

  • The award recognises his leadership at the Ghana Gold Board, which has generated over $10 billion in foreign exchange within its first year.

  • GoldBod has also introduced major reforms, including anti-smuggling measures and a national gold track-and-trace system.

Advertisement

The award was presented during the 10th edition of the summit, regarded as one of Ghana’s leading gatherings of business executives, policymakers, and industry leaders.

The recognition highlights Gyamfi’s leadership and his role in overseeing reforms within Ghana’s gold and precious minerals sector since becoming the inaugural CEO of GoldBod.

ALSO READ: South Africa’s Julius Malema criticises Ghana’s evacuation of citizens was ‘unnecessary’

The Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Gold Board, Sammy Gyamfi
The Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Gold Board, Sammy Gyamfi
Advertisement

Established under Act 1140 of Parliament in March 2025, GoldBod has reportedly generated more than $10 billion in foreign exchange for Ghana within its first year of operations.

Finance Minister Cassiel Ato Forson previously stated that such a milestone would ordinarily take several years to achieve.

ALSO READ: Cambodia orders Ghanaians and other African nationals to leave country by May 31 or face jail

The institution is also projected to declare a surplus of between GH¢700 million and GH¢800 million for the 2025 financial year.

Sammy Gyamfi wins overall best CEO – Public Sector at 2026 Ghana CEO Summit
Sammy Gyamfi wins overall best CEO – Public Sector at 2026 Ghana CEO Summit
Advertisement

Under Gyamfi’s leadership, GoldBod has introduced several reforms, including a nationwide gold aggregation system, intensified anti-smuggling operations, and the rollout of a national track-and-trace system aimed at tracing gold production and movement across the country.

ALSO READ: Tema Oil Refinery receives 1 million barrels of Bonga Crude to boost refining operations

The latest honour adds to a growing list of recognitions for the GoldBod CEO.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update Me
Latest Videos
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
News
04.12.2025
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
Ras Kuuku says Stonebwoy’s TGMA success driven by heavy investment in music business
Entertainment
28.05.2026
Ras Kuuku says Stonebwoy’s TGMA success driven by heavy investment in music business
Sammy Gyamfi wins overall best CEO – Public Sector at 2026 Ghana CEO Summit
News
28.05.2026
Sammy Gyamfi wins overall best CEO – Public Sector at 2026 Ghana CEO Summit
A general view of the Ballon D'Or trophy at the 67th Ballon D'Or Ceremony at Theatre Du Chatelet on October 30, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
Sports
28.05.2026
Ballon d’Or 2026: London to host historic ceremony as Kane and Yamal chase Dembele’s crown
South Africa’s Julius Malema criticises Ghana’s evacuation of citizens as ‘unnecessary’
News
28.05.2026
South Africa’s Julius Malema criticises Ghana’s evacuation of citizens as ‘unnecessary’
Ghana's Faith Maria Porter wins Miss Grand International All Stars bare face challenge
Entertainment
28.05.2026
Ghana's Faith Maria Porter wins Miss Grand International All Stars bare face challenge
Black Stars goalkeeper Benjamin Asare
Sports
28.05.2026
Benjamin Asare reflects on goalkeeping battle in Black Stars, errors and World Cup dream