Sammy Gyamfi has won Overall Best CEO of the Year in the Public Sector at the 2026 Ghana CEO Summit.

Sammy Gyamfi has won Overall Best CEO of the Year in the Public Sector at the 2026 Ghana CEO Summit.

Sammy Gyamfi wins overall best CEO – Public Sector at 2026 Ghana CEO Summit

The Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Gold Board, Sammy Gyamfi, has been named Overall Best CEO of the Year in the Public Sector at the 2026 Ghana CEO Summit held at the Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City in Accra.

Sammy Gyamfi has won Overall Best CEO of the Year in the Public Sector at the 2026 Ghana CEO Summit.

The award recognises his leadership at the Ghana Gold Board, which has generated over $10 billion in foreign exchange within its first year.

GoldBod has also introduced major reforms, including anti-smuggling measures and a national gold track-and-trace system.

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The award was presented during the 10th edition of the summit, regarded as one of Ghana’s leading gatherings of business executives, policymakers, and industry leaders.

The recognition highlights Gyamfi’s leadership and his role in overseeing reforms within Ghana’s gold and precious minerals sector since becoming the inaugural CEO of GoldBod.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Gold Board, Sammy Gyamfi

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Established under Act 1140 of Parliament in March 2025, GoldBod has reportedly generated more than $10 billion in foreign exchange for Ghana within its first year of operations.

Finance Minister Cassiel Ato Forson previously stated that such a milestone would ordinarily take several years to achieve.

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The institution is also projected to declare a surplus of between GH¢700 million and GH¢800 million for the 2025 financial year.

Sammy Gyamfi wins overall best CEO – Public Sector at 2026 Ghana CEO Summit

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Under Gyamfi’s leadership, GoldBod has introduced several reforms, including a nationwide gold aggregation system, intensified anti-smuggling operations, and the rollout of a national track-and-trace system aimed at tracing gold production and movement across the country.

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