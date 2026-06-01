FIFA to stop teams from holding touchline talks when goalkeepers go down injured at World Cup

FIFA will ban players from using goalkeeper injury stoppages as unofficial coaching breaks at the 2026 World Cup. Here's how the new rule will work and why football authorities are introducing it.

FIFA will stop players from gathering around coaches when goalkeepers receive treatment during matches at the 2026 World Cup.

The move targets so-called "goalkeeper tactical timeouts," where injury stoppages are used to deliver tactical instructions or disrupt opponents' momentum.

Players will instead remain on the field or near the centre circle while treatment takes place, with referees responsible for enforcing the measure.

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Coaches have found clever ways to pass instructions to players during matches without officially calling a timeout. One of the most common methods has involved goalkeepers going down with injuries, allowing teammates to gather around the bench for quick tactical discussions. That practice is set to end at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

FIFA's chairman of referees, Pierluigi Collina, has confirmed that players will no longer be allowed to leave the field and gather around their coaches when a goalkeeper is receiving treatment during matches.

READ ALSO: Alexander Djiku set to miss 2026 World Cup as Black Stars suffer injury blow

The move is part of FIFA's efforts to prevent what has become known in football circles as the "goalkeeper tactical timeout."

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What's a goalkeeper tactical timeout?

When a team needs instructions from the coach, wants to slow the game down, or hopes to disrupt the momentum of the opposition, the goalkeeper goes down and signals for medical treatment. As the goalkeeper receives attention from medical staff, outfield players often run to the technical area where coaches quickly deliver tactical instructions. Once the discussion is over, the goalkeeper is often ready to continue playing.

While genuine injuries do occur, football authorities have become increasingly concerned that some teams are using the situation as an unofficial timeout.The issue gained significant attention in recent seasons. In November 2025, Daniel Farke accused Gianluigi Donnarumma of using injury stoppages to break up play and disrupt the opposition's momentum during a match involving Manchester City.

Leeds United boss Daniel Farke accused Manchester City goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma of feigning injury during their Premier League game

Changes to occur at the world cup

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Under FIFA's new approach, players will no longer be allowed to run to the touchline for discussions with coaches when a goalkeeper is receiving treatment.Instead, players will be required to remain on the field of play or gather near the centre circle while treatment is taking place. Speaking about the decision, Collina explained:

They will not allow the two teams to go to the benches when a goalkeeper is lying on the ground injured.The goalkeeper has the right to be injured, but the players do not have the right to leave the field of play to have a sort of timeout with their respective coaches.

READ ALSO: 10 oldest players to ever feature at the FIFA World Cup

Real Madrid players receiving instructions from the coach

According to Collina, FIFA has already informed coaches from all 48 teams participating in the expanded World Cup about the new enforcement measures.

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Why the change?

The main objective is to prevent teams from using injury stoppages as unofficial coaching breaks.Football differs from sports such as basketball and American football because coaches cannot call timeouts during play. Managers are expected to communicate instructions from the sidelines while the match continues.Collina described the current scenes as unusual.

It's quite weird that there really is only the referee, the physio and the goalkeeper on the field of play. All the other players leave the pitch, and it is not good.

READ ALSO: Mohamed Kudus ruled out of World Cup due to quad injury setback

The governing body hopes the measure will keep matches flowing naturally and reduce opportunities for teams to manipulate stoppages.

Is there a penalty for that?

FIFA says referees will be proactive in preventing players from approaching the technical area, but there are currently no plans to issue yellow cards or other disciplinary sanctions if players initially attempt to do so. Instead, match officials will be expected to intervene quickly and direct players to remain on the field.