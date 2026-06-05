Ghana set to become the only African country among top European nations requiring ID verification for adult websites – See list

A growing number of countries are tightening controls on access to adult content online, replacing simple age declarations with mandatory identity and age verification systems.

Ghana could become the only African country requiring users to verify their identity before accessing adult websites if a new government proposal is approved.

Countries including the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Australia and several US states already enforce age verification measures for adult content.

The proposal aims to protect children online, but has also sparked concerns about privacy, data protection and enforcement.

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From Europe to North America and Australia, governments are increasingly requiring users to prove their age through national ID cards, driver's licences, digital identity platforms, or other secure verification methods before accessing adult websites.

If a new proposal by the Ghanaian government receives Cabinet approval, Ghana could become the only African country to join this group of nations implementing mandatory identity verification for access to adult content online.

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Ghana's New Proposal

Government is considering a policy requiring users to verify their identity before accessing adult websites in Ghana.

Minister for Communications, Digital Technology and Innovations, Samuel Nartey George, recently disclosed that the government is preparing a policy proposal that would require users to verify their identity before accessing adult websites.

Speaking at the 4th African Inter-Parliamentary Conference on Family, Sovereignty and Values, he said users may be required to provide either a national identification card or driver's licence before gaining access to adult content platforms.

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"We're working on going to Cabinet on that to make sure that before you access any X-rated site, you must put either your driver's licence or your national ID card so that we know who you are and who is going to that site to prevent children from being exposed to such content," he said.

According to the minister, the proposal is part of broader efforts to protect children from harmful online content and strengthen age verification measures for adult websites.

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If approved, Ghana would become one of the few countries worldwide to require government-issued identification for access to adult content.

The proposal could be supported by existing infrastructure, including the Ghana Card database and real-time identity verification systems already used by banks and telecommunications companies.

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Countries Enforcing Age Verification

Ghanaians may soon need national ID or driver's licence to watch adult websites

United Kingdom

The United Kingdom introduced stricter requirements under the Online Safety Act, which came into force in July 2025. Platforms hosting pornographic content must implement robust age verification measures. Approved methods include open banking checks, facial recognition, identity document verification, mobile network authentication, and digital identity services.

Germany

Germany has long enforced strict age verification rules through the Commission for the Protection of Minors in the Media (KJM). Adult websites must use recognised verification methods such as electronic ID cards, official document readers, or approved digital identity services.

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France

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France strengthened its regulations in 2024 by empowering regulator Arcom to sanction and block adult websites that fail to prevent access by minors. Companies face significant fines for non-compliance, while internet service providers can be ordered to block offending websites. Several major adult platforms chose to suspend access for French users rather than comply with the new rules.

Italy

Since 2024, Italy has required websites hosting sensitive content to verify users through SPID, the country's official digital identity system. The platform allows citizens to securely access both public and private online services while meeting age verification requirements.

Spain

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Spain requires age verification for access to explicit adult content.

Spain requires age verification for access to explicit adult content. The government has proposed the Cartera Digital Beta wallet, which would verify age through identity documents stored within a secure digital platform. Some elements of the project remain subject to data protection approvals.

Brazil

Brazil's Digital ECA law came into effect on March 17, 2026. According to the law, digital service providers must verify users' ages to ensure the content they see is appropriate. Websites must verify age and make accounts and purchase access unavailable to those under 18, and the same applies to adult content websites.

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Australia

Australia is implementing a phased age verification framework. Users accessing adult content may be required to provide photo identification, facial age estimation, credit card verification, parental consent, or a recognised digital identity credential.

United States

While there is no federal requirement, many states have adopted their own laws. Louisiana became the first state to introduce mandatory age verification for adult websites in 2023. Since then, similar laws have been enacted in around 25 states, including Texas, Utah, Tennessee, Virginia, and Nebraska.

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Privacy and Enforcement Concerns

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Supporters argue that age verification helps protect children from exposure to explicit material. However, critics warn that requiring identity documents could create privacy risks if sensitive personal data is improperly stored, shared, or exposed through cyber attacks.

Enforcement also remains challenging. Virtual private networks (VPNs), proxy services, and new online platforms can allow users to bypass restrictions, making regulation difficult to police effectively.

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