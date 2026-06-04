Bush meat and many animal-based products are prohibited from entering the United States due to health and wildlife protection concerns. Via x.com/CBP/media

Bush meat and many animal-based products are prohibited from entering the United States due to health and wildlife protection concerns. Via x.com/CBP/media

Travelling with bush meat ‘Akrantie' to the US is illegal: Full list of 25 items that are restricted

If you have ever packed a souvenir, a snack, or a gift in your suitcase before flying to the United States, you may have unknowingly broken the law.

Bush meat and many animal-based products are prohibited from entering the United States due to health and wildlife protection concerns.

Bringing banned or undeclared items into the US can result in seizure, fines, or criminal penalties.

US authorities advise travellers to declare all regulated items and verify import rules before travelling.

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According to information from U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), the United States has some of the world's strictest border control regulations. CBP enforces hundreds of import rules on behalf of more than 40 government agencies.

While many travellers know that drugs and weapons are prohibited, far fewer realise that seemingly harmless items such as bush meat, fresh fruit, seeds, animal products, medication, and even certain souvenirs can lead to confiscation, hefty fines, or criminal penalties.

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Bush meat, which refers to meat sourced from wild animals, particularly in Africa, is among the products strictly banned from entering the United States because of concerns about disease transmission and wildlife protection.

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Bush meat and many animal-based products are prohibited from entering the United States due to health and wildlife protection concerns. Via x.com/CBP/media

However, it is only one of many items that are prohibited or restricted.

Below is a detailed look at 25 categories of goods that CBP says are either prohibited, restricted, or heavily regulated when entering the United States.

1. Absinthe

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Not all absinthe is banned, but it must meet strict requirements. It must be thujone-free, containing less than 10 parts per million of thujone.

The word "absinthe" cannot stand alone on the label, and the packaging must not suggest hallucinogenic or mind-altering effects. Products that fail to meet these standards may be seized.

2. Alcoholic Beverages

Alcohol imports are governed by both federal and state laws.

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Alcohol imports are governed by both federal and state laws. The state where a traveller first enters the United States determines how much alcohol may be imported and whether a licence is required.

3. Automobiles

Imported vehicles must comply with Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) emissions standards and Department of Transportation safety regulations. Most foreign-purchased vehicles require modifications before they can legally remain in the country.

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4. Biological Materials

Biological specimens such as bacterial cultures, fungi, viruses, animal tissues, and research samples generally require permits from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and/or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

5. Ceramic Tableware

Although not prohibited, ceramic tableware manufactured in some countries may contain dangerous levels of lead in the glaze. Image via hfcoors.com

Although not prohibited, ceramic tableware manufactured in some countries may contain dangerous levels of lead in the glaze. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recommends testing imported tableware or using it for decorative purposes only.

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6. Cultural Artifacts and Cultural Property

Buying an artifact abroad does not automatically grant the right to import it into the United States. Importers may need export permits, ownership documentation, and receipts. Various archaeological and cultural objects are protected under international agreements.

7. Defence Articles or Items with Military Applications

Military-related software, blueprints, technical information, and equipment often require licences before importation or exportation. Certain dual-use items may also be regulated.

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8. Dog and Cat Fur

A cat

The importation, manufacture, sale, transport, or distribution of products containing dog or cat fur is illegal. Violators can face civil penalties of up to $10,000 for each knowing and intentional violation, $5,000 for each gross negligent violation, or $3,000 for each negligent violation.

9. Drug Paraphernalia

Drug paraphernalia is prohibited unless specifically intended for legitimate medical purposes. Illegal items may be seized, and violations can result in fines or imprisonment.

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10. Firearms

Travellers carrying firearms must comply with strict documentation and registration requirements. Travellers must complete CBP Form 4457 and present the firearm to a CBP officer before departure. The form and any unused ammunition must also be presented to CBP upon return.

11. Fish and Wildlife

Wildlife products, including ivory, skins, feathers, tusks, shells, reptiles, birds, and marine mammals, are heavily regulated. Many endangered species products are prohibited altogether.

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12. Food Products (Raw and Prepared)

Raw or undercooked meat and poultry

Bush meat is not permitted. Most products containing meat, including soup mixes and stock cubes, are also restricted. Some packaged foods such as spices, honey, tea, and coffee are generally allowed. Certain imported food products also require advance notification to the FDA before arriving in the United States.

13. Fruits and Vegetables

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Fresh fruits and vegetables are among the most commonly confiscated items at U.S. borders because they may introduce harmful pests and diseases. CBP warns that travellers who fail to declare agricultural products can face fines of $300 for first-time offenders and $500 for a second violation.

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14. Game and Hunting Trophies

Importing hunting trophies requires entry through designated ports and often involves permits and wildlife declarations.

15. Gold

A picture of gold bars

Gold coins, medals, and bullion are generally admissible. However, gold originating from certain sanctioned countries is prohibited, and copies of gold coins must be properly marked by the country of issuance.

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16. Haitian Animal Hide Drums

Animal hide drums from Haiti have been linked to cases of cutaneous anthrax and are subject to health restrictions unless properly treated and certified.

17. Meats, Livestock and Poultry

Fresh, dried, canned, or processed meat products from most foreign countries are prohibited. Foods prepared with meat are also generally banned because of animal disease concerns. Bush meat falls within this prohibited category and may be confiscated by CBP officers.

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18. Medication

Travellers should carry only medications prescribed to them and keep them in their original containers. Non-U.S. citizens should also carry a valid prescription or doctor's note in English. Counterfeit and unauthorised medicines are prohibited.

19. Merchandise from Embargoed Countries

Goods originating from countries subject to U.S. sanctions, including Cuba and Iran, are generally prohibited without specific government authorisation.

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20. Pets

The importation of pets is tightly regulated. Certain animals, including African rodents, civets, and nonhuman primates, are prohibited. Dogs must have valid rabies vaccination certificates, most species of snails are not admissible, and some birds are subject to quarantine requirements.

21. Photographic Film

Film is generally permitted, but it may be inspected if authorities suspect it contains illegal material. Duty rules vary depending on where the film was purchased and developed.

22. Plants and Seeds

Many plants, seeds, cuttings, and plant products require permits and inspection. Some species are prohibited entirely because they pose risks to agriculture and native ecosystems.

23. Soil

Soil is prohibited unless accompanied by an approved import permit. All soil must be declared upon arrival. Image via buchanansplants.com

Soil is prohibited unless accompanied by an approved import permit. All soil must be declared upon arrival.

24. Textiles and Clothing

Personal clothing and textiles are generally allowed, although duties may apply. Commercial shipments from certain countries may be subject to quotas or additional documentation requirements.

25. Trademark and Copyrighted Articles

Counterfeit goods and piratical copies of protected copyrights are subject to detention and seizure. Travellers may be permitted to import one article of each type bearing a counterfeit trademark for personal use, but this exemption may be granted no more than once every 30 days.

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A similar personal use exemption applies to copyrighted articles, provided they are for personal, non-commercial use and are not intended for sale or distribution. If any such item is sold within one year of importation, it or its value is subject to forfeiture.

The Impact

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP). Image credit: (Stephen Chernin / Getty Images)

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), the United States maintains extensive restrictions on what travellers can bring across its borders. While some items are outright banned, others require permits, declarations, inspections, or supporting documentation.