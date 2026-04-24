DVLA begins special operation in Accra to clamp down on fake and expired number plates

DVLA begins special operation in Accra to clamp down on fake and expired number plates

DVLA begins special operation in Accra to clamp down on fake and expired number plates

DVLA launches crackdown on fake number plates in Accra, warns offenders will face prosecution

The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) has launched a special operation in Accra to check vehicles using fake or expired number plates.

Officials are using digital tablets to verify serial numbers and inspect vehicle log books to detect fraudulent registration plates.

DVLA warned that many forged 2026 plates have been detected, and offenders caught during the exercise will face prosecution.

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The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) has launched a special enforcement operation along major streets in Accra to detect vehicles using forged or fraudulent registration number plates.

The exercise forms part of efforts to improve road safety and ensure that all vehicles on the road are properly registered. Officials have warned that drivers caught using fake or expired DV plates will face prosecution.

According to the DVLA, the operation will also target vehicles using number plates that are not approved by the authority. Officers deployed for the exercise are using modern technology to identify suspicious plates and verify vehicle details.

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We are also looking out for number plates that are not prescribed by DVLA. Our teams are using a digital tablet to detect them. It's an operational tablet, and we have every information of the serial numbers given to vehicle owners on it, officials explained.

The authority added that drivers will be required to present their vehicle log books for inspection. Officers will cross-check serial numbers to ensure they match records stored in the DVLA system.

We will be asking questions about the log books, whether they have logged in their log books, and if the serial numbers are matching what we have in our systems, the officials said.

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Preliminary investigations by the DVLA have revealed a worrying number of forged number plates currently in circulation, especially those linked to the 2026 registration year.

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Our investigation shows that a lot of forged plates are in the system, a lot of 2026 forged plates are in the system, so it was necessary for the compliance enforcement team to carry out this exercise to find out what is really happening, the authority noted.

The DVLA has urged motorists to ensure that their vehicles carry valid and approved number plates to avoid penalties during the ongoing checks.

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