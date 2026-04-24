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Free Zones Authority boss threatens Pentecost Church Chairman over galamsey comment (video)

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 09:06 - 24 April 2026
Dr. Mary Awusi, Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Free Zones Authority and Chairman of the Church of Pentecost, Apostle Eric Nyamekye.
Dr. Mary Awusi, Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Free Zones Authority and Chairman of the Church of Pentecost, Apostle Eric Nyamekye.
Ghana Free Zones Authority CEO Dr Mary Awusi clashes with Apostle Eric Nyamekye over galamsey comments, sparking backlash on social media.
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  • Free Zones Authority CEO Dr Mary Awusi has warned Apostle Eric Nyamekye over his public comments on galamsey.

  • She described his remarks as political and cautioned him against “descending to that level,” sparking debate online.

  • The comments have triggered backlash, with calls for President Mahama to intervene and address her statement.

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The CEO of the Ghana Free Zones Authority, Dr Mary Awusi, has issued a strong caution to the Chairman of the Church of Pentecost, Apostle Eric Nyamekye, over his recent comments on illegal mining, popularly known as galamsey.

Her warning follows concerns raised by Apostle Nyamekye over the continued destruction of Ghana’s water bodies due to illegal mining activities.

Delivering the State of the Church Address at the 48th General Conference on April 22, 2026, he said the pollution of rivers and streams is directly disrupting key church practices, including water baptism in affected mining communities.

ALSO READ: Ethiopia is building Africa’s largest airport for $12.5 billion: All you need to know

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Chairman of the Church of Pentecost, Apostle Eric Nyamekye image via web.facebook.com/thecophq/photos
Chairman of the Church of Pentecost, Apostle Eric Nyamekye image via web.facebook.com/thecophq/photos

However, in response, Dr Awusi speaking an interview on Accra FM, strongly reprimanded him, stating:

He is a man of God, so we will forgive him, but next time he should not descend to that level. If he descends to that level to become a politician, we will deal with him on that level. If he is an anointed man of God, he won’t say what he said, because what he said is a highly political statement.

ALSO READ: 38 illegal miners arrested in major 'galamsey' operation by Eastern Regional Police

Galamsey miners in Anwiam sift through rock in search of gold. The mining sector has been blamed for changing the color, and quality, of local rivers. Photograph by Marisa Schwartz Taylor
Galamsey miners in Anwiam sift through rock in search of gold. The mining sector has been blamed for changing the color, and quality, of local rivers. Photograph by Marisa Schwartz Taylor
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She questioned:

Was he not in Ghana when the water bodies were muddy under former President Akufo-Addo? Why is he commenting now that President Mahama is working to reduce the turbidity level? If he couldn’t speak then, he should keep quiet. If he wants to be a politician, we will deal with him on that level.

ALSO READ: EPA pilots ionic nano copper technology on Birim River to tackle galamsey pollution

The statement has since sparked backlash, with a section of social media users urging President Mahama to call Dr Mary Awusi to order.

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