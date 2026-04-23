Government summons South African High Commissioner over xenophobic attacks on Ghanaians

Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa in a meeting with Acting High Commissioner of the South African High Commission in Ghana, Mr Thando Dalamba,

Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa in a meeting with Acting High Commissioner of the South African High Commission in Ghana, Mr Thando Dalamba,

Ghana summons South African High Commission over reported xenophobic attacks against Ghanaians, demanding urgent action to protect citizens and ensure safety.

Ghana has summoned South Africa’s Acting High Commissioner over reported xenophobic attacks on Ghanaians, citing viral videos of harassment.

Foreign Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa demanded urgent action, warning the incidents undermine African unity.

South African authorities assured Ghana the matter is being addressed.

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The Government of Ghana has summoned the Acting High Commissioner of the South African High Commission in Ghana, Mr Thando Dalamba, over recent xenophobic incidents targeting foreign nationals, including Ghanaians.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs dated 23 April, 2026, the summons was issued by the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa (MP), to formally express “strong concern” over reported acts of intimidation and harassment captured in viral videos.

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The Minister referenced an incident in KwaZulu-Natal, where a Ghanaian national, a legal resident, was allegedly confronted and asked to prove his immigration status and told to “leave South Africa and fix his country.”

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A South African activist, Victoria Africa, popularly known as Queen Vee, captured in a video confronting a Ghanaian man over their travel documents.

He noted that such conduct “undermines the dignity and rights of law-abiding individuals,” adding that follow-up reports suggest escalating tensions, with some foreign nationals reportedly advised to remain indoors for safety.

While confirming that no fatalities or injuries have been recorded in the latest incidents, Mr Ablakwa warned that similar situations in the past had resulted in loss of lives and property, stressing the need to prevent any recurrence.

He also underscored the historic ties between both countries, recalling Ghana’s role in South Africa’s anti-apartheid struggle and the legacy of Dr Kwame Nkrumah.

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Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa in a meeting with Acting High Commissioner of the South African High Commission in Ghana, Mr Thando Dalamba,

“The unprovoked harassment and attacks on law-abiding individuals are contrary to the principles of African solidarity and unity,” the Minister stated, urging respect for peaceful coexistence on the continent.

The Government of Ghana has therefore registered a formal protest, calling for immediate measures to ensure the safety of Ghanaians in South Africa and firm assurances that such incidents will not be repeated.

Acting High Commissioner of the South African High Commission in Ghana, Mr Thando Dalamba (right) and his entourage during a meeting with Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

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Mr Dalamba acknowledged the concerns and indicated that the South African authorities are “seized with the matter,” adding that law enforcement agencies are monitoring the situation and taking steps to restore calm.