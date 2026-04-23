7 fully funded scholarships for international students in 2026 you can actually win. Image Creator: BYU ICAT Photo Copyright: © BYU ICAT Photo 2013

7 fully funded scholarships for international students in 2026 you can actually win. Image Creator: BYU ICAT Photo Copyright: © BYU ICAT Photo 2013

7 fully funded scholarships for international students in 2026 you can actually win

A practical guide to 7 fully funded international scholarships in 2026, including DAAD, Fulbright, MEXT, Erasmus Mundus, CSC, Australia Awards, and GKS South Korea. Covers acceptance rates, benefits, and how to apply.

Seven global scholarships for 2026 offer fully funded study opportunities across Europe, Asia, the US, and Australia, with realistic acceptance rates.

Programmes like DAAD, Fulbright, MEXT, CSC, Erasmus Mundus, Australia Awards, and GKS cover tuition, living costs, and travel.

Success depends on early preparation, strong applications, and targeting the right scholarship fit rather than only the most popular awards.

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Most students including you, do not lose scholarship opportunities because they are unqualified. They lose them because they focus on the wrong programmes.

Every year, thousands of applicants chase ultra-competitive awards with acceptance rates below 1%, while overlooking fully funded scholarships that are genuinely attainable.

Some of these programmes have acceptance rates as high as 20% and are backed by governments and world-leading universities.

If you are planning to study in Germany, the United States, Japan, South Korea, China, Europe, or Australia in 2026, these seven scholarships are among the most realistic fully funded opportunities available.

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Why These Scholarships Matter in 2026

Studying abroad has become more expensive than ever. Tuition fees are rising, exchange rates are unstable, and living costs continue to increase globally. For many students, partial funding is no longer enough.

The scholarships below are fully funded. They typically cover: Full tuition fees

Monthly living stipends

Return airfare

Health insurance in most cases

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They are also credible, backed by governments or globally ranked institutions with transparent selection systems.

1. DAAD Scholarship - Germany

DAAD Scholarship 2026 for International Students in Germany (Application Process)

One of the most accessible top-tier scholarships globally. DAAD funds over 140,000 students and researchers annually. It supports master’s and PhD programmes across German universities.

Acceptance rate: 10 to 25% (varies by programme)

Monthly stipend: €992 (Master’s), €1,300 (PhD)

Covers tuition, insurance, and travel support

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DAAD is highly flexible because it offers dozens of programmes, spreading competition across different fields.

2. Fulbright Foreign Student Program - United States

2027 Fulbright Foreign Student Program for Zimbabwean Scholars

A globally respected scholarship with surprisingly strong success rates. Fulbright enables students from over 160 countries to study or conduct research in the US.

Acceptance rate: Around 18 to 21%

Covers full tuition, living costs, flights, and insurance

Unlike most global awards, applicants compete within their own country cohort, not against the entire world, improving your chances significantly.

3. MEXT Scholarship - Japan

Japan Government MEXT Scholarship for Undergraduates 2027

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A fully funded gateway into Japanese universities. Offered by Japan’s Ministry of Education, MEXT supports undergraduate and postgraduate study across all fields.

Acceptance rate: 8 to 10%

Covers tuition, stipend, and airfare

Applications can be submitted through embassies or universities, giving students two entry routes.

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4. Erasmus Mundus Joint Master Degrees - Europe

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The Erasmus Mundus Joint Master’s programme scholarship under the Erasmus + Programme.

Study in multiple countries under one scholarship. Funded by the European Union, Erasmus Mundus allows students to study in at least two European universities.

Covers full tuition, living allowance, travel, and insurance

Thousands of scholarships available across multiple programmes

Because each degree has its own selection pool, competition is spread out, improving accessibility.

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5. Chinese Government Scholarship (CSC) - China

Chinese Government Scholarship 2026 | Step-by-Step Process

One of the largest and most widely available global scholarships. Offered across 280+ Chinese universities.

Acceptance rate: 15 to 20%

Covers tuition, accommodation, stipend, and insurance

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Applicants can apply through embassies or directly through universities, with university-based applications often being less competitive.

6. Australia Awards Scholarships - Australia

Australia Awards Scholarships - Australia

A leadership-focused scholarship for developing regions. Funded by the Australian Government, this programme prioritises students from Africa, Asia, and the Pacific.

Covers full tuition, airfare, living costs, and insurance

Focuses on leadership and development impact

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Strong academic records help, but leadership and community experience are equally important.

7. Global Korea Scholarship (GKS) - South Korea

Global Korea Scholarship 2026 | Fully Funded

One of Asia’s largest fully funded scholarships.

The Global Korea Scholarship (GKS), formerly KGSP, is funded by South Korea’s Ministry of Education through NIIED. It has expanded into one of the biggest government scholarship programmes globally.

In 2026, it offers over 2,200 fully funded graduate scholarships across about 60 universities, open to students from 155 countries.

Acceptance rate: 5 to 13% depending on country and track

What it covers

Full tuition fees

Monthly stipend

Round-trip airfare

Settlement allowance

Medical insurance

One year of free Korean language training

Master’s and PhD applicants across all disciplines with strong academic standing.

ALSO READ: Top 5 jobs in Ghana that pay well without a university degree

How to Improve Your Chances in 2026

Erasmus Mundus Joint Master Degrees - Europe

Winning a scholarship is less about luck and more about strategy.

Apply early: Most deadlines fall between October and January

Apply widely: Do not rely on one scholarship alone

Tailor every application: Generic essays are the fastest route to rejection

Use alumni insights: Past recipients often share practical application tips

Mix your strategy: Combine high-probability and competitive scholarships

Every year, thousands of fully funded scholarships go unclaimed because students underestimate their eligibility or apply too narrowly.

Final Word

These seven scholarships collectively fund tens of thousands of international students every year. While competition exists, they remain some of the most realistic pathways to studying abroad without financial burden.

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The opportunity is not rare. The preparation is what separates successful applicants from everyone else.