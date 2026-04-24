Odo Broni sues Team Legal Queen Emma for defamation, demands GH¢10 million in damages

Odo Broni has filed a GH¢10 million defamation lawsuit against TikToker Queen Emma at the High Court in Accra, accusing her of spreading false claims and cyberbullying, and is seeking a public apology and retraction of the statements.

Odo Broni, widow of Daddy Lumba, has filed a defamation lawsuit against TikToker Queen Emma at the High Court of Justice over alleged false statements made online.

The lawsuit claims the defendant led an online campaign accusing Odo Broni of bribery, infidelity, questioning her children’s paternity, and making serious allegations about her husband’s death.

Her legal team is seeking GH¢10 million in damages, along with a court order for a public apology to be published in the Daily Graphic and on social media platforms.

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Priscilla Ofori, popularly known as Odo Broni and widow of late Ghanaian highlife legend Daddy Lumba, has taken legal action against TikToker Cyndy Emma Koomson, widely known as Queen Emma, over alleged defamatory statements made online.

Court documents filed at the High Court of Justice on April 20, 2026, accuse the defendant of spearheading what the plaintiff describes as an organised online harassment campaign that has severely affected her and her family.

According to details contained in the writ, Odo Broni and her six children have reportedly been subjected to repeated cyberbullying allegedly led by Queen Emma and members of a group identified as “Team Legal Wives.”

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The lawsuit claims the TikToker used her large TikTok following to spread statements described as “vile and vituperative,” including accusations that Odo Broni bribed a judge in connection with an earlier legal dispute related to funeral arrangements for her late husband.

The legal action further alleges that Queen Emma made several damaging claims about Odo Broni’s personal life. Among the accusations cited in the suit are claims of alleged infidelity and statements questioning the paternity of her children, with calls for DNA testing.

More seriously, the statement of claim indicates that the TikToker also made allegations suggesting that Odo Broni was responsible for her husband’s death, claiming she had strangled him.

The suit additionally references derogatory names allegedly used against the widow, including insults that translated to “restless animal” and “Precious Devil.”

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Odo Broni’s lawyers, from Cardinal Law Group, are asking the court to order the defendant to issue a full and unconditional apology.

The legal team is also requesting that the apology be published as full-page notices for four consecutive Mondays in the Daily Graphic and across the defendant’s social media platforms.

In addition to the apology and retraction, the widow is demanding significant financial compensation.

The lawsuit seeks GH¢10,000,000 in damages, including GH¢3,000,000 for general damages and GH¢7,000,000 in aggravated damages, which the legal filing describes as necessary due to the alleged malicious and deliberate nature of the publications.

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